A short putt from the golf club and tennis within arm’s reach in Malahide

Adelaide, 3 The Grange Malahide €2.25m

Golf, along with sailing, is a big passion for the burghers of Malahide in Co Dublin. But with residents in the north county suburb notoriously reluctant to move, those looking for a luxury property here within putting distance of the Malahide Golf Club can find it difficult to get into the ownership club.

A very large home which would certainly suit golfers looking to buy big here is Adelaide at No3 The Grange, a small cul-de-sac of detached residences which is within a short stroll of the Malahide Golf Club as well as the village.

Adelaide actually spans 6,889 sq ft, almost seven times the floor space of a typical three bed semi detached and it comes with a huge double garage to park all that golf gear.

Approached by electronic security gates, it also has landscaped gardens spanning an acre. Constructed in 1999 and extended in 2012, the red brick property has had its interiors done by Sinéad Considine of the Interiors Project.

There’s a double height entrance hall with a gallery style landing, a formal living room at the front, a dining room to the side which in turn opens into an extended extra large kitchen/breakfast/family room.

Just off the kitchen is a utility room with an inner hall with guest WC. There’s also a home office, a games room, a home bar and a family room with a vaulted ceiling. Adelaide has a sixth guest bedroom on this floor as well as access to the double garage.

Upstairs a big landing provides access to five bedrooms, three of which are ensuite. The master bedroom comes with a walk in wardrobe as well as its own ensuite. There’s also a family bathroom on this floor plus a walk-in hot press.

The gardens face south west and include a full sized tennis court, a hedged orchard and a private courtyard for outdoor entertaining. Sherry FitzGerald seeks €2.25m (01) 8454500.