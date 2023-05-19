A schoolboy’s ambition turned reality with €1.7m dream home in Malahide

One garsun was so taken with his school trip to the scenic seaside village that he vowed to live there one day

Drumure's current owner Patricia Kiernan beside a framed sketch of herself and her late husband Francis in their younger years

When he was in primary school in Longford, young Francis Kiernan went on a school tour to Malahide. To say the scenic seaside village left a lasting impression on him would be an understatement.

“My husband’s ambition from a young age was to reside in Malahide,” says his wife Patricia. “Following that primary school excursion, Francis told stories of how he fell in love with the village’s parkland walks and coastal location.”

Francis died in 2021, but he did get to fulfil his childhood dream in 1997, when he built his and Patricia’s dream home, in the seaside town he dreamed about from that early age.

The Kiernans bought a site with planning permission on Blackwood Lane, where 10 individually designed properties make up the Blackwoods estate.

With a vision for a “grand residence”, they called on architect Paul Reede to help them with their ambitious plan. “Our goal was to design a grand house with period-style design features, impressive reception rooms, easy-flowing living space but with all the modern comforts,” explains Patricia. “Paul presented a number of drawings for us to consider and we selected the design you see today, where the features in the drawing were the most appealing to us.”

The sunroom at Drumure

Patricia and Francis were very hands-on throughout the whole process. Attention to detail was very important. Determined to get the house exactly as they imagined, no expense was spared when it came to materials and the fit-out.

“We used the best possible building materials during the project,” says Patricia. “I love the aesthetic appeal of the house from the outside with features like the Northumberland brick, which contrasts with the natural sandstone surrounds and pillars. We also used blue Bangor slates for the roof, wrought iron guttering and custom-designed wrought iron railings and gates.”

The interiors got the same careful treatment with the likes of the solid oak flooring, doors and staircase, and marble fireplaces. Details like cornicing and centre roses were also part of the design to help create the period look.

The hallway of the property

Next the couple set their sights on the interior design. “Francis and I had fun attending various antique auctions throughout Ireland to source chandeliers and fireplaces, as we didn’t like the modern imitations. It proved to be challenging at times, but through persistence we found striking pieces that complement the house.”

Francis had been a pilot with the Air Corps and also some commercial airlines so he made sure to use an overseas trip as an opportunity to add to the character of the house. “Furnishings were also sourced from Francis’s travels. Batik art is seen throughout the house from his time in Indonesia, along with ebony wood sculptures and various mahogany pieces from his time in Africa. The rooms reveal tales of travels throughout the world.”

The kitchen/dining room

The house, which was named after Drumure in Longford where Francis grew up, was finished and ready to move into in 2001. Set out over 3,970sq ft, the Kiernans definitely went grand but not in an intimidating way.

The rooms were purposely laid out in a way that would make them function for big groups as well as small.

The first thing you notice as you approach the house is the portico, with balcony above. Inside, on one side of the entrance hall is the drawing room with the cast-iron fireplace with marble surround. Beside this, at the back of the house, is the study, also with a feature fireplace, and built-in cabinets and desk. On the other side of the hallway is the kitchen/dining room with Shaker-style fitted units and polished granite worktops. There is an integrated Neff oven and microwave, a dual feature hob and integrated dishwasher. This room opens out to a sunroom, which is one of Patricia’s favourite spots.

Drumure's current owner Patricia Kiernan beside a framed sketch of herself and her late husband Francis in their younger years

“The focal part of the house is the kitchen, which opens into the sunroom. We’ve always enjoyed spending time reading in here as it offers a sense of tranquillity as you look out to the garden.”

There’s a utility room with fitted units beside the kitchen that also has access to the garden, so mucky shoes don’t need to be walked through the house. Of the five bedrooms upstairs, three are ensuite. The three rooms at the front of the house open out to the balcony. There is also a family bathroom on this floor as well as a walk-in laundry room. The attic, which is 272sq ft, has been floored and has a Velux window.

The portico

The property sits on one acre that is mostly lawned with old cut-stone walls surrounding and mature trees providing privacy. “We assured the council that the listed trees would remain untouched as they were our favourite feature in the garden.”

There is a detached garage to the side of the house that has a floor area of 652sq ft with ancillary first-floor accommodation. And Malahide still has all that stuck in a schoolboy’s memory; the sea front, the harbour, beaches and that village atmosphere.

A sitting room

The house is also right beside Malahide Golf Club, while the local schools are accessible on foot from Blackwoods. Dublin Airport is 10 minutes away, so it might suit another high-flying pilot.

Patricia and her son James have many fond memories of their time in Drumure with Francis but feel the time is right to sell and move on to the next chapter.

“I feel ready,” says Patricia. “I would love to see the house filled again with a family and the joys and laughter that we’ve had here.”

Gallagher Quigley seeks €1.7m for Drumure.