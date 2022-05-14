A new lease of life at the old Dublin post office that sold everything from stamps to gunpowder

The Old Post Office, Kilternan, Co. Dublin €850k
With the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains as a backdrop and surrounded by lush green fields, Kilternan has all the hallmarks of a rural Irish village, despite being half an hour’s drive from the city.
While developers and agents predict a population explosion in the coming years, the south Dublin suburb remains for now a verdant spot with a country feel.
Located between the Blue Church and the Golden Ball/ Farmer Brown’s gastropub stands a house known as ‘The Old Post Office.’
Built in the 1860s, it was bought in 1899 by the Willis family who saw an opportunity to generate income by running a retail outlet from home.
The National Archives record that in 1911, Edward Willis lived there with wife Annie, their three adult children and 24-year-old servant James Tomkins.
For over 90 years, the Willis family home served as the post office, grocery and hardware hub for the entire greater Kilternan/ Glencullen area.
It had the first telephone in the region – the number was ‘Kilternan 1’ – and even sold gunpowder to labourers in local lead mines. In recent years it was home to an art gallery, bridal shop and café.
With a floor area of 3,012 sq ft, the historic house needs a facelift, but in 2006 the heavy lifting was done with double-glazed windows, rewiring, plumbing and insulation.
Period features abound through the entrance hall, living room, kitchen, TV room, four bedrooms and a bathroom.
The self-contained commercial unit has three rooms, a kitchenette and a bathroom.
Having been in the same family for over 120 years, the Old Post Office is ready for a new lease of life at an asking price of €895,000 through Property Partners O’Brien Swaine: (01) 298 8508.