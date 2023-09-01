A mud home shared with unexpected guests — historic cob cottage on the market for €495k

When Siobhan Spivack bought her Wexford cottage, she wasn’t quite ready for the legion of tiny roomies that came with it

​Unlike thousands of Irish people who remain blissfully unaware that their rural home is made of hardened mud, Siobhan Spivack knew before buying her quaint country cottage at Oilgate, Co Wexford that its walls were built entirely of ‘cob’, the common term for the tamped mud and fibre building method which was widespread in Ireland until the Famine.

But while she has always been an animal and nature lover, Spivack was wholly unprepared for the menagerie of unexpected co-residents she would be joining when she first moved in.

Until the mid-1800s around half of Ireland’s rural-based population lived in homes with walls made of a mix of compacted mud and straw or mud and heather. While most disappeared along with much of the rural population after the Famine and cob construction dwindled from that period, it is thought that thousands of older cottages, particularly in the east and south-east, are today made of cob, mostly without their owners ever knowing.

Siobhan Spivack with Mr Darcy, her horse

Modern tests have shown that the combination of mud and straw, sometimes with materials thrown in like blood, urine, dung or hair, is unusually strong. The fact that these homes are 200 years old, or even older, also testifies to their durability.

The house in Oilgate was originally built in the 1700s when cob construction was pretty common in Ireland. People used whatever materials were plentiful at the time, so on the west coast, it was stone, and on the south-east coast, it was mud and straw. Neighbours came around to tamp down the material by stamping on it and fiddlers often accompanied this task with music. Flat stones were placed where the beams joined the walls.

The wood-burning stove

However, the one thing you don’t want to get into a cob-built house is excess moisture.

Unfortunately for Spivack, it was the moisture that led to the uninvited guests in Oilgate.

“The house wasn’t great when I bought it in 2017,” she says. “There a was a lot of wildlife living in it like slugs and worms, and it was a bit grim.

“You could live in it, but it was very damp. In the front room there were wooden floor boards and the winter I moved in, they swelled up. I was wondering why that was happening because it has a concrete floor beneath it.”

She would later discover that there were leaks under the house in the old pipes but before the renovations began, she had to try to make the best of things with the creepy crawlies.

“The bathroom was absolutely horrible. The water tank upstairs must have lost its cover so when you had a bath and ran the hot water, all these little insect legs and bodies would come through the tap. So I used to have to tie a cloth around the tap to sieve them out.

A long corridor

“I got quite used to roughing it, but after a while, I did consider moving. I started looking around but then Covid-19 happened and I thought that I’d have to wait.”

During that time, things inside the Oilgate cottage went from bad to worse.

“The kitchen had been added on in the 1980s and it had a flat roof, as did the bathroom. Flat roofs are notorious for leaking, which explained some of the moisture in the house. The first few winters there, the water was just leaking away through the roof. At one point, the ceiling collapsed. It was such a disaster that I just had to laugh. That’s when I thought I just had to do something.”

Spivack decided that maybe instead of moving, it was time to revisit her original plan of renovating the property.

When she bought it, she had plans drawn up to extend it in brick which, in the end, proved to be very expensive, particularly with the rising cost of materials.

She had to think of an alternative.

One of the bedrooms

“I have this fabulous builder, Des Byrne, who loves old properties. So I asked him how I would make it bigger and better, without costing a fortune. Des went off and drew up some plans and we decided that we’d build up over the flat roof with a wooden extension.”

The whole house was gutted and that was when Spivack and Byrne identified the numerous leaks, including where the mains water was coming into the house. The leaks weren’t the only unsettling discovery, however.

“We found a massive rats’ nest in the attic. I think, well at least I hope, they were gone by the time I moved in. They took six barrel loads of shite out of the eaves from where the rats had been living.”

The extension and the renovations allowed Spivack to create a solid modern house that now has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Every part of the building ended up being upgraded and insulated, including a new lightweight slate-effect roof.

But all the way through it was important for her that the work didn’t interfere with the integrity of the building.

The living room

“The original front room was a dead waste of space so I wanted it to become part of the kitchen. To do this we had to take down part of the mud wall and that was very messy. It was so rock solid. We made a feature of it though, where we kept a bit to the side of the room and cut little shelves into it.

“We also found some holes in the walls so we left those exposed so you can see the original building. It’s lovely to see what the house was made of. I wanted to make sure we kept what we could.”

Spivack styled the interiors around a traditional cottage theme. Most of the furniture is from her old house or has been reclaimed from salvage yards around the country.

“I love the kitchen now. The sideboard is a butcher’s block over an old cupboard. They fit each other perfectly. I found the sink at the reclamation and salvage yard in Gorey. I’d say it came from a laundry. It’s got little legs that I’ve never seen before and it’s really deep.

“Des hand-built the unit to go around it from old wood and furniture and a chestnut tree that fell down at a friend’s house.”

The new extension was plastered to match the original walls, with no clean lines and left ‘lumpy bumpy’.

Advantages of cob build homes include excellent sound insulation and the fact that they are remarkably easy to heat thanks to a high thermal mass. This and the fact that they are cheap to build and wholly environment friendly has led to a recent resurgence in one off cob builds in recent years.

The rear of the property

The double sinks in the en suite bathroom came from a science lab in Maynooth University and Byrne made a unit around them from old sleeper wood.

The cottage sits on 3.2 acres and is set back from the lane on a site that is surrounded by older trees. There is a garden with fruit trees to the side and block-built shed to the back. Here there are two pens and a dog run.

In the main yard is a cattery building, that Spivack uses for her cat-boarding business. There are also four stables, further pens, a chicken run and paddocks laid out in an L-shape. Spivack meantime has also brought on her interest in horses. Unfortunately, the land just isn’t quite enough for her anymore.

“The only reason I want to move now is because I have horses and I don’t have enough ground. It’s perfect for a small-holding, but horses need more space.”

"I adapted the house to me and the way I live because it’s my home. It’s not going to appeal to everybody but I love it. It’s got a lovely feel to it now and I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Online Estate Agency seeks €495,000.