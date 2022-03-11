A deck chair for the back garden and other must haves for the home

This traditional canvas deckchair is made from a recycled sailcloth on a wooden frame. It comes in three different nautical colourways, with numbers stitched across, and does everything you’d expect from a deckchair. Since the sailcloth is genuine salvage, expect small variations (€299 from thebluedoordirect.com).​

Moveable feast

The Uglit trolley is a versatile piece of furniture, made in FSC certified hardwood on a steel frame. It’s designed as part of a range of outdoor furniture and works well for bringing tableware wherever it needs to go. It can be used on the balcony or patio, festooned with plants and planters. It costs €169 from jysk.ie.

Travelling light

This battery powered table lamp (22cm high) is designed by Pierre Charpin for the Danish brand, Hay. Being water-resistant, it’s a good one for outdoor dining and, being portable, can be moved around the house without the trip-hazard of a trailing flex. It costs €87 from smallable.com.

Turkish delight

This Turkish tile planter is made in ceramic on acacia-wood legs and, at 47 cm high, is a fairly solid piece of kit and heavy enough to take a tall plant without risk of toppling. It comes in a choice of pale pink or blue with white patterning (€57.99 from littlewoodsireland.ie).

Mint condition

The Velvet Mint Retro Sofa comes from the Dutch brand HK Living. The Irish supplier is April and the Bear where you’ll find it in several different shades including this fresh minty green. A three-seater costs €1,925 from aprilandthebear.com.