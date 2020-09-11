A built liner refloated in Clontarf's deco belt

Who would have thought that a craze for speed among the world's best ocean liners of the 1930s would ultimately influence the design of familyhomes in Dublin?

But in the 1930s it was all about the boats. Uber architect Le Corbusier described the big ocean going liners of the 1930s as "a liberation from the cursed enslavement of the past".

By the end of the 1920s the globe's wealthy industrialists, royalty and emerging movie stars were travelling back and forth across the Atlantic on ever more luxurious and faster moving palaces that reflected the heights of art, design and fashion of the day.

By the early 1930s, the public was also enthralled by every latest installation of news on the competition that broken out between rival passenger liners to take the famous Blue Riband, by making the crossing from Europe to America in the shortest time possible.

Garden seating offers views of the pond and the orchard beyond

Garden seating offers views of the pond and the orchard beyond

In 1935, the title was held by the magnificent Italian-built and styled SS Rex, dubbed "the Riviera afloat". In that year the British MP and ship owner Harold Kales formalised the race for trans Atlantic speed when he produced the Kales Trophy for the fastest crossing going West.

Nazi Germany was in the fray with the SS Bremen and SS Europa, the former a Blue Riband winner. The French launched SS Normandie, amid huge acclaim in 1935 as the fastest passenger ship afloat. Next came Britain's Queen Mary which stole the Riband from the French. Re-equipped with radical new propellers, Normandie stole it back. Finally with a crossing in under four days, the Queen Mary pipped Normandie once again in 1938, making 31 knots (35mph) at full belt. The Queen Mary would hold the Riband until 1952.

Through the 1930s the public was riveted and media was saturated with coverage of the big liners. Which was fastest? Which was more luxurious? Which famous stars preferred which boats? To the average reader and newsreel viewer, the liners epitomised style, wealth, celebrity, adventure and modernity.

In response, architects and designers pillaged the liner's styling, their grand salons and lounges of art deco and avant garde to craft a new style for homes and furniture. In Ireland the architect Michael Scott led the way when he completed 'Gerach', his landmark house in the white art deco marine style at Sandycove beside the 40 foot.

All rails and built decks, it could easily be the forecastle of a 1930s liner.

Scott was Ireland's own star architect and where he went others followed. The homes that emerged are today often called art deco or modernist but are probably more correctly classified under the marine-influenced international style.

A contemporary living space

A contemporary living space

Their characteristics included white or part white render, the use of flat rooflines, walled balconies, porthole windows, steel tubular rails, rounded wall lines and edges, squat and wide liner-style window opes with angular split panes. Through the 1930s and 1940s, they appeared in small pockets around Dublin. But because the more traditional Irish home buyer wanted a 'regular' looking home with an apex roof, their construction was never widespread.

It means that today these homes are something special.

In more recent years they have provided a challenge to home buyers looking to upgrade them. Tricky tasks include replacing those original metal windows in frames for unusual oblong shapes and opening up kitchens which are often in 'galley' format.

On the upside furnishings in keeping with the marine influenced style has never really been out of fashion and it has always been easy to find modern furniture with a deco twist.

The owners of this 1930's international style home at 58 Kincora Road in Clontarf called in the architect Francois Breitenstein to help them get it right with particular attention to the fireplaces, window opes and the classic detailed joinery of the era.

"Yes, it did present some particular challenges," says Breitenstein, whose biggest question was how to come up with a modern rear extension which would still be in sync with the original style of the house. To do so, he surged out on the ground floor with a brick and render combination.

The urge to open the whole lot out with a more typical full floor-to-ceiling glaze affair was resisted in favour of wide low windows in the home's original international style.

An elegant stack of glass bricks to one side added to the look and finally the whole lot was set off by a matching patio apron which steps down in layers to the garden. At its centre is a stylised decorative garden pool.

The accommodation has been increased in size as a result to around 2,200 sq ft, twice the floor space of an average three-bed semi.

With their children now grown up, the owners are trading down and selling up. The house has just been placed on the market for €1.2m. The accommodation comprises a double-height reception hall leading to two reception rooms which are placed on either side.

The largest reception room leads through double doors down steps to the newer extension spanning the full width of the rear of the house. This in turn comprises a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with access to the rear via patio doors.

Off the kitchen is a large separate utility/laundry room. Overlooking the rear garden is an elevated level, currently in use as home office.

There are four bedrooms upstairs.

The main bedroom has a balcony overlooking the rear garden with its own door to the main bathroom which also doubles as an ensuite, while there is a feature walk-in wardrobe on the other side of this bedroom.

Bedroom two and three both have access to a his and hers ensuite. Bedroom four has plenty of fitted wardrobe space provided.

Back downstairs, double doors in the 1930's style lead from the kitchen and dining area to an elevated patio outside with a sunken fish pond overlooking a long well-stocked private garden with a south facing aspect.

Couped hedging towards the end of this zone separates the formal garden area from an orchard beyond it.

The house is located near Clontarf Village and so also handy for the city centre. St Anne's Park is nearby, along with Clontarf Castle.

Best of all, the property is within walking distance of the seafront with views right across the bay. Clontarf promenade is where you'll find yet another vestige of marine-influenced period architectur in the the swish deco styled wind shelters designed by 1930s Dublin city architect Herbie Simms.

58 Kincora Road Clontarf, Dublin 3

Asking price: €1.2m

Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

Indo Property