A 1960s-built home with big potential on Killarney’s ‘golden mile’

Rushworth is a substantial property located on the Muckross Road in Killarney

What is it?

Built by an engineer for his family in the mid 1960s, Rushworth is a substantial home on the Muckross Road in Killarney.

Tell me more about the place…

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a living room, in all spanning 2,000 sq ft and all on a third of an acre.

The good news?

This is Killarney’s famous ‘golden mile’ and properties rarely come up for sale here. The ever booming tourist town has a notoriously low supply of property available at any time. New permissions without a precedent are seldom granted and development is restricted by its borders.

Buildings of this age and type are the very easiest to upgrade and bring up to the BER. This is a standard all big homes will require to be affordable to live in as fuel costs escalate and carbon taxes loom.

The size of the site allows not only room for a 500 ft extension but may even hint at the chance of a second house with potential access gained through demolishing the single storey garage and entrance. The cycleway to the National Park and River Flesk are on your doorstep with hotels, bars and restaurants.

And the bad news?

Regarding current BER it gets an F, literally. While clean, it is very much of its time and will require stripping out, an extension at back to provide the ubiquitous modern kitchen/diner/reception. Rewiring, reconfiguring, replumbing and a heavy insulation outer layer will also be in order.

How much to buy it?

The agents want €575,000.

And to fix it up?

€200,000 extra will make it the best it can be.

What will I end up with?

For €775,000, a modern future-proofed forever family home in a booming tourist town that seldom has anything like that available.

Who do I talk to?

Ted Healy of DNGTed Healy (064) 6639000 will park you up beside the National Park.