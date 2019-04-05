5 on the market: in Dublin 3

43 Victoria Road

€950k Lisney Howth Road (01) 8536016

Having been in bedsits until recently, 43 Victoria Road now requires full refurbishment. Once complete though it will make a very fine five-bedroom Victorian house with interesting period details, not least the old-fashioned tiled fire oven in the kitchen. The house measures 1,991 sq ft on two main floors and there's an attic room at the top. The first floor and return have the four bedrooms, while the ground floor has two interconnected reception rooms, one opening into a little sun room, and the kitchen (with the fire oven). The back garden is about 50ft long with a lawn and shrubs, and there's a railed town garden out the front.

24 Clontarf Road

€985k Sherry Fitzgerald Killester (01) 8336655

When you tire of the blue coastal views from 24 Clontarf Road, you can take refuge in the greener surroundings of your own back garden, which is 145 ft long with a deck, lawn and hedging. That may also allow room for expansion, although the house has already been extended to 1,884 sq ft. On the ground floor that consists of two interlinked reception rooms, both with fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen also with a fireplace, and a conservatory, as well as an integral garage. The first floor has four double bedrooms and one single.

399 Clontarf Road

€825k DNG Fairview

No399 Clontarf Road is one of a row of nine gable-fronted Victorian houses looking across the water to the Bull Island nature reserve. It measures 2,088 sq ft on three floors, including an attic level with sea views, and there are period features aplenty although the house does need modernising. The second floor has two bedrooms and there are another three below that, one with an ensuite shower. The ground floor has three reception rooms - the original drawing room and dining room, and a family room off the kitchen at the back. It's five minutes' walk along the coast from here to St Anne's Park.

7 Kincora Avenue

€800k Coldwell Banker (01) 4110012

Last sold in 2011 for €500,000, No7 has since had a bit of a makeover. Unlike many of its neighbours along the street though, it hasn't been extended to the rear, even though there's a 130ft garden out there to work with. The garden is relatively featureless, having a patio, raised flowerbeds in red-brick and a long lawn. You can reach it through French doors in the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room where there are oak floors and a marble fireplace. There's also a separate sitting room at the front with a tiled fireplace, and there's a utility area off the garage. The first floor has the three bedrooms (one a single).

27 King's Avenue

€275k DNG Fairview, (01) 833 1802

Those who need to be based near the IFSC for work purposes could do worse than take a look at this early 1900s and recently refurbished two-bed terrace in Ballybough. Located off the main Ballybough Road, it's also handy for Dublin City Centre, East Point Business Park, Croker, the Luas and the DART. The 830 sq ft property is ready to move into with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and a decent open-plan living room, an open-plan kitchen/dining area, study and another bathroom downstairs. There is gas-fired central heating and double glazed uPVC windows throughout.

