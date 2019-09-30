4 of a kind... wheelchair accessible Dublin homes

11 Park Drive in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 is a detached dormer bungalow that has been meticulously renovated and refurbished by its current owners. The house has 176sqm of living space, with an elegant drawing room linked by double doors to the kitchen/ dining / family room which opens out onto the rear garden. The main bedroom suite and two further bedrooms (one of which is en suite) are on the ground floor, with an additional en suite bedroom upstairs. Features include underfloor heating throughout, solar panels, a heat exchange system, an in-wall vacuum system, rainwater harvesting tank and an Irritec watering system in the garden. There is off-street parking for several cars, and the Cowper Luas stop is very close.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 9909

FOR SALE: €1.695m

110 Griffith Hall on Glandore Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Designs on Drumcondra

No 110 Griffith Hall on Glandore Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with 54sqm of living space, an open-plan living / dining room, separate kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

The apartment is located on the ground floor of the development, is in excellent condition and has a south-facing balcony off the living area, which has large floor-to-ceiling picture windows looking out over the landscaped communal gardens. Griffith Hall is a modern, well-designed, gated residential development located just off Griffith Avenue. The apartment comes with a secure designated parking space and is convenient to the city centre, airport and M1/M50 motorways.

Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

FOR SALE: €275,000

115 Belfield Park

Spacious in Stillorgan

No 115 Belfield Park is a two-bedroom ground floor dual aspect apartment located in a well-maintained development, set in nicely landscaped grounds just off the N11 Stillorgan Road beside the Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel. There's an entrance hall, living room with sliding door to an external patio area and kitchen with space for a dining area. One large double bedroom is en suite, and the second bedroom is also a double. There is a separate bathroom. There is plenty of parking for both residents and visitors. Belfield Park is close to UCD, Stillorgan and Blackrock, and 5km from the city centre. Local shopping is available at The Rise in Mount Merrion, with Stillorgan, Blackrock and Dundrum also convenient.

AGENT: Savills (01) 663 4300

FOR SALE: €370,000

Convenient in Crumlin

No 48 Lismore Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12 is a terraced family home which has been extended to the rear. The house is in good condition but would benefit from upgrading and new owners will wish to address the BER of G. In total, there is 75sqm of living space. Downstairs there is a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with two double bedrooms upstairs. To the front there is a wheelchair accessible ramp, and a good-sized west-facing garden to the back which would benefit from landscaping but has plenty of room for anyone who would like to have a small vegetable garden and a patio for barbecuing and eating outside. Lismore Road is less than 10 minutes to the city centre by car.

48 Lismore Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 492 2444

FOR SALE: €265,000

Sunday Independent