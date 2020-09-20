4 of a kind... Georgian homes

Unique Tullamore property: The Old Station House on Charleville Parade in Tullamore, located close to the town centre, dates from around 1830 and is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with period features including the original limestone steps leading to the front door, high ceilings and working shutters.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hallway, sitting room and large drawing room with period fireplace and double doors through to the dining room, plus a kitchen/breakfast room and guest loo. Downstairs there are four bedrooms (two of which are en suite) and a bathroom. The quirky house has 183sqm of living space and sits on a site of ¼ acre, with a courtyard with shared vehicular access, a double garage and two sheds.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill (057) 932 0862

FOR SALE: €385,000

A rare find in Dublin 4

Located on Pembroke Road in leafy Ballsbridge, 10 Pembroke Manor is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with 79sqm of living space. Occupying the entire first floor of the original Georgian house, the dual-aspect apartment is arranged with the drawing/dining room to the front and the bedroom to the rear, the two rooms linked by double doors. Off the entrance hall is the compact kitchen and a guest lavatory, with a full en suite bathroom off the bedroom. The apartment has the high ceilings, period cornicing and sash windows that you'd expect to find in a property of this era, but the kitchen and bathroom are reassuringly contemporary. There aren't many apartments such as this in Dublin - it's more in keeping with what you'd expect to find in London, Paris or New York.

Agent: Hunters (01) 668 0008

FOR SALE: €650,000

Rural shoreside Kerry home

Sitting on the Iveragh peninsula of the Ring of Kerry, just 400m from the shoreline, the three-bay, single-storey-over-raised-basement Scart House, dating from 1823, was built by William Jermyn on an H-plan; its roof is capped with Valentia slate. Located close to the sandy beach at Castlecove, the house is a showcase for exemplary restoration, recognised with awards for a history of conservation works protecting its architectural and period features. There is 284sqm of living space, with five bedrooms - three on the entrance level, behind the formal dining and drawing rooms, and the remaining two on the ground floor, where most of the living space is located. The 1.42 acres of garden includes lawns and paddock and there are a number of outbuildings, including a glasshouse.

Agent: Savills (01) 663 4350

FOR SALE: €800,000

Flexible city-centre home

21 Erne Street in Dublin 2 is a two-storey, over-basement double-fronted house dating from 1840 and located in the city centre. The house was fully restored in 2011, with works including the installation of a new heating system and energy-efficient boiler, the replastering of interior walls, a new kitchen, a new stone floor at garden level and new timber floors at entrance level. All the chimney breasts have been opened up, with wood-burning stoves installed. There are currently four bedrooms and two bathrooms, but the layout is flexible and could be reconfigured to provide a home office for anyone wanting to work from home. The first-floor rooms are double aspect on to the street to the front and the east-facing garden to the rear. In total there is 122sqm of living space.

Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

FOR SALE: €850,000

Sunday Independent