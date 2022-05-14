€2m luxury pile in Castleknock with scope for more extension

One of the reception rooms at the 3,000 sq ft house in Castleknock

The Arches, Outfarm Lane, Castleknock, Dublin 15 €2m

Named after the eye-catching Roman style arches adorning its entrance, this luxury pile on the outskirts of Castleknock located off Carpenterstown Road in an exclusive enclave on Outfarm Lane.

Spanning 3,014 sq ft, The Arches is set on a c. 0.7-acre site, creating scope to extend further, or even build a separate home, subject to planning.

The 254 sq ft entrance hall is an impressive space with a gallery landing, sweeping stairway, storage room and guest WC. To the left is an office/study at the front of the house and a family room to the rear with a sunroom off.

To the right there’s a TV room with an archway leading into the hand-crafted kitchen with centre island, porcelain tiled floor and recessed lighting. A separate utility room has an American style fridge, sink and storage units.

One of the reception rooms at the 3,000 sq ft house in Castleknock

Between the kitchen and family room is a large dining room with double doors leading out to the patio and back garden. Upstairs are five bedrooms (three ensuite) and a family bathroom.

A separate gym/games room with doors leading out to the front driveway could be converted to a separate living space and there’s a detached garage with storage presses, double doors to the front and a side door leading to the ample gardens.

These include a pond, hidden rose garden, Indian sandstone patio and a massive lawn, all set behind electric gates opening to a driveway with room to park a fleet of cars.

The house is ready for a new family to call their own. St Patrick’s National School, Castleknock Community College, Mount Sackville and St. Vincent’s Castleknock College are nearby.

It’s within putting distance of Castleknock Golf Club, a 10-minute drive to Phoenix Park and 20 minutes to Dublin Airport.

The Arches is for sale at €2,000,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock: (01) 820 1800.