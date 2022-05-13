€2.9m Galway mansion in a village setting at the gateway to Connemara

The conservatory at the 8,000 sq ft property in Barna, Co Galway

Heywood, Seapoint, Barna, Galway €2.9m

As a satellite of Galway city, the Gaeltacht village of Barna has become increasingly populous and increasingly gentrified. Nowadays anyone who lives in Barna can get their hands on a dinner involving truffle oil or mesclun.

But Barna has been careful to maintain its traditional character without being too studied about it. You can still ramble down the pier of an evening and shoot the breeze with a fisherman — in Irish even.

The occupants of Heywood get the best of both worlds. The entrance to the house is on the Pier Road, so you’re two minutes’ walk from the boats, and there’s a seafood restaurant at each end of the street.

Although it’s in the village centre, the property itself occupies a world of its own, with terraced gardens and patios giving uninterrupted views south and west over Galway Bay and the hills of the Burren.

Expand Close The conservatory at the 8,000 sq ft property in Barna, Co Galway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The conservatory at the 8,000 sq ft property in Barna, Co Galway

Architect-designed, it measures a whopping 8,000 sq ft, with amenities including a gym and sauna, and there’s a detached office and garage as well as an adjoining granny flat with a kitchen/lounge and bedroom.

In the main living quarters the best rooms are oriented towards the view and the light, and among the most inviting is the split-level conservatory, which gives onto a terrace.

To one side of this is a formal sitting rom with a fireplace, and steps lead up from there to the kitchen and dining room, divided by a fireplace.

There’s another lounge off this room, also with a fireplace.

Four bedrooms are at ground floor level, and the first floor has two en-suite rooms, one a gym and one a living room, off a landing with a fireplace.

Heywood is for sale for €2.9m with DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard (091) 565 261