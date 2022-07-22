19th-century whiskey baron’s former home goes on sale in Tullamore

In 2014, the new Tullamore DEW distillery hit the headlines when it was built by William Grant & Sons at a cost of €35m. Three years later, when the swanky building first opened its doors to the public, it did so not with the usual ribbon-cutting ceremony you might expect, but with the smashing of a bottle of its famous whiskey against a grain column, like the launching of a ship.

But the original voyage that steered Tullamore DEW to global success — it’s now the second-biggest selling Irish whiskey brand after Jameson, selling 1.5 million cases a year worldwide — began almost two centuries ago.

First established in 1829, the long-term success of this top Irish brand is largely credited to the man whose initials remain on the label to this day. In 1863, Daniel Edmund Williams began working at the distillery as a 15-year-old stable boy and worked his way up to become manager at the age of 25 and, eventually, owner of the company. He’s said to have been actively involved in the business right up until his death in 1921.

Kingston House on Clonminch Road near the distillery was originally built for the Williams family as Daniel and later generations developed the product to become the international success it is today. Daniel’s grandson Edmund Williams (1928-2007) was the last member of the Williams family to live here.

Constructed in 1909, this Edwardian house has been brought into the 21st century by its current owners, who upgraded it with triple glazing, a modern kitchen and contemporary bathrooms.

Like many people who consider themselves custodians rather than owners of period properties, they also took care to preserve the character of the house, with original fireplaces, coving, ceiling roses and solid timber floors all intact. Named after its early 20th century builder, Kingston House also retains its original pitched slate roof, rendered quoins, chimney stacks and, not least, high ceilings and canted bays with full-height windows that are characteristic of the era in which it was built.

Over the years, various owners expanded the property, adding a two-bay, three-storey extension, a conservatory and a rear extension. A separate outbuilding was converted to a three-bay garage. From the outside, it’s a striking-looking house with Virginia creeper-covered walls and a landscaped lawn with a stone sculpture feature.

At 5,447 sq ft, it’s more than five times the size of an average family home today, but there’s nothing average about Kingston House.

From the entrance hall with its typical arch, ornate plasterwork and dado rails, steps lead down to a wine cellar and understairs storage. Off the hall there’s a sitting room with marble fireplace and doors leading to a conservatory overlooking the manicured lawn. Other ground-floor rooms include a living/dining room, drawing room, playroom with utility room and WC next to it, a kitchen/diner with centre island, Aga range and Belfast sink, and a guest WC.

On the level above are five bedrooms, the main with feature fireplace, a walk-in dressing room and Jack-and-Jill bathroom whose second door leads on to the landing. Another Jack-and-Jill bathroom is shared between two other bedrooms and there’s a bathroom and separate WC across the hall. A fifth bedroom is located on the return floor, along with a bathroom and separate WC and there are two more bedrooms on the top floor.

Kingston House is a 10-minute walk to the main street in Tullamore where the current selection of popular bars and restaurants will soon be expanded. Last year the former Tullamore DEW Visitor Centre in the Old Bonded Warehouse on Bury Quay was acquired by golfer and Offaly native Shane Lowry and businessman Alan Clancy.

This year, their company, Emante Ltd, was given planning permission to transform the iconic building, which dates back to 1879, into a café, gastropub and music venue. Locals are no doubt raising their glasses to further investment in the Faithful County.

Schools in the area include Tullamore Educate Together NS, St Joseph’s NS, St Philomena’s NS, Scoil Mhuire, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Charleville NS, Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore College, Offaly School of Special Education, Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, Scoil Naomh Colmcille and Scoil Eoin Phoil.

Nearby golf courses include Esker Hills, Birr and Tullamore. Opened in 2017, Offaly GAA’s Faithful Fields Centre of Excellence in Kilcormac features four full-sized floodlit pitches, a top-of-the-range gym, an all-weather ball wall, and other facilities. Tullamore Harriers athletics club features running tracks, a gym and social club.

Other amenities on the doorstep include Lough Boora Discovery Park and the historic castles of Charleville, Kinnitty and Birr.

It’s an hour-and-a-half’s drive to Dublin on the M6, or you can get there in just over an hour from the train station 10 minutes’ walk away.

DNG Kelly Duncan seeks €895,000.