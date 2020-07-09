| 8.7°C Dublin

1930s home at Dublin's Crampton Hamptons

12 laburnum Road Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Asking price: €1.195m

Agent: DNG (01) 2832700

Benchmark of quality: No12 Laburnum Road was built by the renowned G+T Crampton construction firm, the exterior of which is pictured Expand
The kitchen-diner Expand
The living room Expand
The sitting room Expand
Bathroom Expand
Double bedroom Expand
The staircase Expand

Many of those living and working in Dublin 4 today are enjoying a G&T right now. As are thousands living in Crumlin, Clonskeagh, Tallaght and Booterstown.

The firm of Crampton, founded by George James Crampton in 1879, became G&T Crampton in 1905 when nephew Tom was made a partner at the construction business that Kildare-born George had founded at the tender age of 28. Still operating today, it would outlast not only many of its rivals, but also many of its own buildings.

Almost a century and a half later G&T Crampton joint CEO David still lives in the same house at Ballintaggart that his great-grand-uncle George was born in.