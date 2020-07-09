1930s home at Dublin's Crampton Hamptons

Many of those living and working in Dublin 4 today are enjoying a G&T right now. As are thousands living in Crumlin, Clonskeagh, Tallaght and Booterstown.

The firm of Crampton, founded by George James Crampton in 1879, became G&T Crampton in 1905 when nephew Tom was made a partner at the construction business that Kildare-born George had founded at the tender age of 28. Still operating today, it would outlast not only many of its rivals, but also many of its own buildings.

Almost a century and a half later G&T Crampton joint CEO David still lives in the same house at Ballintaggart that his great-grand-uncle George was born in.

With a record of building homes, hotels, hospitals, offices, factories and public buildings over seven generations, G&T has a phenomenal selection of Irish workplaces and living spaces under its belt, from the quality Dublin Corporation Herbie Simms-designed flats of the 1930's (Chancery Place among them) and 1940s Corpo homes of Crumlin to €1m-plus estates in Ballsbridge, Clonskeagh and in Booterstown.

As a Dubliner it's actually possible to have been born, educated, worked, worshipped and died in a G&T. Alongside the numerous estates it built in Dublin, the firm has constructed the 1930s extension of the National Maternity Hospital and parts of the Mater and has worked on both Christchurch and St Patrick's cathedrals.

Cramptons practically built 20th-century Dublin 4, with key buildings including the US Embassy, Jury's Hotel, the old fire station, Irish Glass Bottle Factory (now demolished) and Donnybrook Garda Station, as well as many of the area's estates and work and office related buildings.

From Tayto in Coolock to the George's Quay office towers, the Old Iron Works in Clonskeagh to the first Microsoft Headquarters in Sandyford, Cramptons has taken Dublin from the steam age to the microchip.

Decades of shoddily built Irish homes from other outfits, today plagued by pyrite, fire regulation and general construction quality issues, mean that 'Crampton-built' has become a term that estate agents today deploy as a sales assurance of solidity and quality.

Back in the 1930s when boss Cecil Crampton wanted his own private dwelling, he chose the firm's then new Clonskeagh Estate in Dublin 14. Crampton took Dodder Ground, the largest house, for himself. It was later let to the Argentine Embassy for many decades before selling in 2014 for €4m, the highest price paid for a home in D14.

The house sits at the centre of the other roads in the scheme, named after trees: Maple, Whitebeam and Laburnum.

David Crampton says: "The Clonskeagh Estate was built on lands we bought from Clonskeagh Castle in the 1930s. The entrance to the estate was originally located where Laburnum Road is today."

These homes demonstrate the Crampton style for unfussy but flawless and disciplined brickwork in particular. The quality shone through, not just in the overall appearance of one house, but in the collective appearance of the rows. Today the firm awards the Silver Trowel Award to Ireland's best bricklaying apprentice.

The house at 12 Laburnum Road, completed as part of the 1930s Clonskeagh Estate, shows three different tones of brick deployed and laid in meticulous symmetry across the original stepped frontage.

No12 Laburnum Road has been renovated from head to toe over the last few years by its owners, a pair of legal eagles, who picked up where the owners before them had started. The house was extended back and sides 20 years ago and today spans 2,034 sq ft. The basic form of the original house has not been interfered with, and it has much of the quality internal joinery work that helped make the firm's reputation.

Inside No12 the decor is elegant and understated, with pale tones highlighting the quality of the room symmetries, the joinery and fit.

The living room faces front with a neat bay window, ceiling coving, timber floors and a solid wood-burning stove.

There's a family room at the back of the house across the hall, with double doors leading to a large patio area overlooking the rear garden. At the front on the same side is a sitting room, also with a bay window.

The open-plan kitchen and dining room at the back has a high vaulted ceiling, twin Velux windows above, timber floors and double-glazed doors to the back garden.

The kitchen units are bespoke and there's an Aga as the centrepiece.

There's a utility room off this with eye- and floor-level units and a door also to the garden.

Upstairs there's a landing with a hot press and access to attic storage via a pull-down ladder.

The master bedroom is a double with wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The bedroom looks into the rear garden.

There are three more bedrooms on this floor, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom with a tub and separate shower and a heated towel rail.

No12 has enormous garden space, almost reaching 6,000 sq ft . The front garden is set behind a pillared and gated entrance with a gravel forecourt and parking for a number of vehicles. A gated side entrance leads to the rear garden with its lawns, mature planting and a decent-sized patio and barbeque area. There's also a storage shed.

Cramptons early 20th-century period homes in Clonskeagh have long been picking up D4 refugee buyers because this 1930s style of period property is not only solid and more suited to modern living than many older period houses, but it also helps that they don't come with restrictive heritage restrictions on renovation and extensions.

The area is handy for schools like Gonzaga, Alexandra, Muckross, Sandford Park and the German School as well as being close to UCD and within walking of the Luas. The Clonskeagh Estate has been popular with consultants in particular, also being close to St Vincent's Hospital.

This one is on offer through DNG's Stillorgan branch at €1.195m.

Meanwhile, a 400-strong photo archive of Crampton builds from the 1920s to the 1980s was donated to UCD and is now available to all online. The photos show fields being farmed before construction in Dublin suburbs with mid-build and 'just finished' snaps of numerous Dublin estates and key buildings.

You can get it at digital.ucd.ie and then search 'Crampton'.