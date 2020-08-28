€1.1m Viewmount House to prove a tasty prospect

Beryl and James Kearney are selling Viewmount House, along with its restaurant, after 30 years

The Japanese Zen-style garden is just one of seven on the three-and-a-half-acre grounds that has been developed by James Kearney

Last orders: Beryl and James Kearney are selling Viewmount House, along with its restaurant, after 30 years

Midlands foodies will be distraught today with news that renowned Irish hospitality sector hosts Beryl and James Kearney are to retire from Viewmount House and place their historic country home and its award-winning restaurant on the market for €1.1m.

The Viewmount House guest and restaurant business that put Longford and the midlands on the national (and some say, international) foodie map, with the help of acclaimed celebrity chef Gary O'Hanlon, opened its doors in 2008 and has blazed a culinary trail since then. While the house and restaurant are being sold through Savills as a going concern, potential buyers will also be interested in the star qualities of the historic house as a private luxury country home.

But diners from Longford, Mullingar, Roscommon, Sligo and beyond will be hoping someone steps in from the hospitality sector to keep the renowned restaurant business cooking.

Believed to have been built in the early 1600s as a fortified house for Lord Aungier, Viewmount House was altered and updated over the following centuries, and its 3ft-thick stone walls remind us of days when armed visitors might be coming for their own barbecue rather than a fine sit-down dining experience.

Expand Close The restaurant, which has won numerous awards / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The restaurant, which has won numerous awards

Back in 1989, it was being used as a farm house and had become rundown. Around this time, Longford town-based accountant James Kearney announced to his wife Beryl, then a career civil servant, his plan to do "something completely different". Despite being devoid of experience, he wanted them to open a top-line hospitality and restaurant business in Longford.

When the house came up for sale at auction in 1989, the couple bid successfully and landed themselves one of Ireland's oldest country mansions, albeit in need of severe upgrading. The work took them the guts of 10 years, with a new roof, rewiring and replumbing on a grand scale required; followed by an extension to provide 12 guest bedrooms and, finally, the spectacular conversion of the coach house to provide the now famous restaurant.

Next came the chef.

"We knew from the start that we needed an exceptional chef to make an impression and Gary had just come back from working in Boston. We managed to hire him," said Beryl.

Against the odds, the accountant and civil servant couple with no experience either in restoring a country house or running a top-notch restaurant, alongside their rising star chef, achieved their dream.

Viewmount House took a slew of hospitality sector and restaurant food awards, including the Georgina Campbell Best Restaurant of 2014, and for hospitality at their guest accommodation in 2018, they were ranked by the British Good Hotel Guide as Ireland's Hotel of the Year. The couple also won the Hospitality Hero Award in 2017.

Expand Close The exterior of the main house / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of the main house

While they closed the restaurant in March due to Covid-19 and later reopened it in July (bookings are still flooding in), the Kearneys are anxious to point out that their decision to retire had nothing to do with Covid-19.

"We're actually pretty busy at the moment," says Beryl. "But while we have had an amazing experience meeting and working with so many lovely people, we have put our hearts, souls and minds into Viewmount House for 30 years and now it's time to sit back and do nothing. To have some time for us."

Both are soon to reach the standard retirement age and they plan on living locally.

Three years ago, chef O'Hanlon, who is known for his trademark mini-Mohawk as well as his fine food (he has appeared in RTÉ's The Restaurant among other shows), was snapped up by the €25,000-a-night booking Chateau du Coudreceau in Loury, France, where he still works today as the Chateau's executive chef. His shoes at Viewmount were ably filled by Dutchman Marcio Laan.

Viewmount was likely built originally as a fortified house circa 1620 by Englishman Francis Aungier, later Lord Aungier and Baron Longford and the progenitor of the Earls of Longford. Francis, the son of a barrister, came to Ireland after losing both his father and brother. Younger sibling Richard Aungier caused a scandal in London when he suffocated his father in his chambers and threw the body into the Thames in 1597. Richard was hanged at Tyburn the following year.

Working on behalf of Charles I, Francis came here to help establish English authority and became Master of the Rolls. The extraordinarily thick walls and vaulted ceilings remain from this era. The house was updated in 1750 by the Pakenham family, who inherited the Earldom, and again in the 1860s.

Expand Close Beryl and James Kearney are selling Viewmount House, along with its restaurant, after 30 years / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Beryl and James Kearney are selling Viewmount House, along with its restaurant, after 30 years

The house (measuring 4,090 sq ft), the guest wing, the converted stable block with the restaurant and hospitality wing, and a separate house on site, span almost 15,000 sq ft of indoor space between them.

The three-and-a-half-acre grounds next door to the Longford County Golf Course have been developed by James into notable gardens. There are seven including an old orchard and food/herb garden, and the Japanese and Zen style garden, which always attracts attention.

The main house has a hall, a grand dining room and library, an old kitchen in which the original cooking grate is still in situ, a formal sitting room, a breakfast room and a master bedroom suite with its own sitting room and bathroom. The more modern guest wing includes a reception area, an office room, laundry and seven bedroom suites, all different. There's the owners' quarters, which consists of a sitting room, an ensuite bedroom and a private kitchen.

The converted cut-stone stable block restaurant seats 80 and has a function room for 35, a bar and lounge, the commercial kitchens, a wine store, walk-in fridge, dry goods store, staff changing room and toilets.

Whether it changes hands as a private home or as a going concern, the sale marks the end of an era for Longford.

Details from Savills

Viewmount House Longford, Co Longford

Asking price: €1.1m

Expand Close Chef Gary O'Hanlon helped transform the eaterie into one of the country’s fine-dining gems / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chef Gary O'Hanlon helped transform the eaterie into one of the country’s fine-dining gems

Agent: Savills Country (01) 618 1300

Indo Property