Homes on view around the country

Dublin 1
17 Emmet Street, €345,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,270 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
7 Ha’penny Bridge House, Lower Ormond Quay, €350,000
Two-bedroom apt, 641 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
Dublin 3
145 Richmond Road, Drumcondra, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,103 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
7 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,008 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
50 Blackheath Park, Clontarf, €885,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,453 sqft, Sat 12.30-1pm, Property Team Lappin Estates 01 8825730
29 St Aidan’s Park, Marino, €525,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,109 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
2 East Road, East Wall, €460,000
Four-bedroom end of tce, 1,076 sqft, Sat 2.15-2.45pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
11 Caledon Court, East Road, East Wall, €350,000
Two-bedroom semi, 700 sqft, Sat 3.05-3.35pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
17 Conquer Hill Road, Clontarf, €490,000
Two-bedroom tce, 915 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
29 Kingstown Lodge, Drumcondra, €360,000
Two-bedroom duplex, 723 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
Dublin 4
Penthouse Apartment, Holyrood Castle, €1.35m
Two-bedroom apt, 2,659 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
15 Fisherman’s Wharf, Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, €450,000
Three-bedroom tce, 915 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
46 Wilfield Road, Sandymount, €950,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,223 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
8 Herbert Road, Sandymount, €1.65m
Four-bedroom semi, 2,874 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
2a Durham Road, Sandymount, €1.35m
Four-bedroom det, 1,432 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
5 Martello View, Sandymount, €690,000
Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
54 Celestine Avenue, Stella Garden, Irishtown, €575,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 861 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
Dublin 5
37 Clanmahon Road, Donnycarney, €310,000
Two-bedroom tce, 654 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
158 Collins Avenue East, Killester, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 710 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
8 Woodbine Drive, Raheny, €520,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
1a Grange Park Green, Raheny, €450,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,096 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
Dublin 6
10 Kenilworth Lane, Rathmines, €550,000
Two-bedroom semi, 861 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
12 Ashworth Place, Harold’s Cross, €465,000
Two-bedroom tce, 721 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
Dublin 7
18 Kilkieran Road, Cabra, €295,000
Three-bedroom tce, 947 sqft, Sat 10-10.15am, Property Team Lappin Estates 01 8825730
40 Darling Estate, Blackhorse Avenue, €595,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,625 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Flynn 01 8211311
54 Nephin Road, Navan Road, €745,000
New development of three four-bedroom A-Rated homes, Sat 11am-12, O’Connell Properties 01 8614521
341 Navan Road, €645,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,915 sqft, Sat 11.45am-12.15pm, Flynn 01 8211311
111 Nephin Road, Cabra, €595,000
Four-bedroom end of tce, 1,593 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
31 Aughrim Street, Stoneybatter, €525,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,151 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
19 Dakota Court, Royal Canal Bank, Phibsborough, €275,000
One-bedroom apt, 495 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
130 Phibsborough Road, Phibsborough, €649,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,450 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
501 Carnlough Road, Cabra, €325,000
Two-bedroom tce, 840 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
58 Annamoe Terrace, Cabra, €365,000
Three-bedroom tce, 646 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
6 Donard Terrace, Annamoe Road, Cabra, €795,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,786 sqft DNG 01 8300989
20 Priory West, Navan Road, €465,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,074 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
Dublin 8
3 Thomas Davis Street West, Inchicore, €295,000
Three-bedroom tce, 742 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
7a Spencer Street South, South Circular Road, €395,000
One-bedroom end of tce cottage, 441 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
Dublin 9
21 St Brigid’s Road Lower, Drumcondra, €475,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,028 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
22 Yellow Road, Whitehall, €335,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 667 sqft, Sat 10.30-11am, Property Team Lappin Estates 01 8825730
47 Botanic Avenue, Glasnevin, €600,000
Four-bedroom end of tce, 1,076 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
26 St Pappin’s Green, Glasnevin, €400,000
Three-bedroom semi, 990 sqft, Sat 11.30am-12, Property Team Lappin Estates 01 8825730
5 Ferguson Road, Drumcondra, €475,000
Three-bedroom tce, 915 sqft , Sat 12-12.30pm Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
30 Shanliss Avenue, Santry, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 997 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
257 Swords Road, Santry, €495,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,367 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
110 Carrington, Northwood, Santry, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 786 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
390 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €995,000
Four-bedroom semi, 2,088 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
52 Collins Avenue West, Donnycarney, €365,000
Three-bedroom tce, 871 sqft, Sat 1.15-1.45pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
416 Collins Avenue, Whitehall, €395,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,416 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
125 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €1.2m
Six-bedroom det, 2,906 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
52 Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 917 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
85 The Park, Beaumont Woods, Beaumont, €545,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,377 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
128 Shanliss Road, Santry, €445,000
Three-bedroom semi, 966 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
18 Oak Green, Royal Oak, Santry, €375,000
Three-bedroom semi, 878 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
42 Oldtown Road, Santry, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 955 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
22 Oak Green, Royal Oak, Santry, €350,000
Three-bedroom semi, 878 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
57 Celtic Park Avenue, Beaumont, €475,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,270 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
31 Santry Close, Santry, €475,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,625 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
20 St Brigid’s Road Lower, Drumcondra, €650,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,345 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
14 St Ita’s Road, Glasnevin, €535,000
Three-bedroom tce, 861 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
432 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €650,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,092 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
Florence Villas, 26 Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, €599,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,378 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
596 Collins Avenue, Whitehall, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,130 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
167 Larkhill Road, Whitehall, €310,000
Two-bedroom tce, 657 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
126 Elm Mount Road, Beaumont, €435,000
Three-bedroom semi, 993 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
Dublin 11
152 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, €500,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,421 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
43 Mayeston Square, Mayeston Hall, St Margaret’s, Finglas, €245,000
Two-bedroom apt, 753 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
68 College View, Ballymun, €250,000
Two-bedroom apt, 646 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
43 Willow Park Close, Glasnevin, €445,000
Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
25 Pinewood Drive, Glasnevin, €595,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,819 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
87 Willow Park Avenue, Glasnevin, €545,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,347 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
45 Charlestown Park, Finglas, €350,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,206 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
Dublin 12
98 Limekiln Green, Greenhills, Walkinstown, €389,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,125 sqft, DNG 01 4599522
251 St James’ Road, Greenhills, Walkinstown, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,060 sqft, DNG 01 4599522
Dublin 15
68 Laverna Way, Castleknock, €550,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,560 sqft, Fri 4.30-5pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
5 Lohunda Grove, Clonsilla, €325,000
Three-bedroom semi, Sat 10-11am, O’Connell Properties 01 8614521
14 Mount Symon Close, Clonsilla, €445,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,432 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
199 Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, €275,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 947 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Dublin 16
14 Mayfield Terrace, Ballinteer, €475,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 667 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Dublin 17
9 Adare Drive, Coolock, €300,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,335 sqft, Flynn 01 8318311
Dublin 18
116 Grianan Fidh, Aikens Village, Sandyford, €455,000
Three-bedroom duplex penthouse apt, 1,227 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
Dublin 20
89 Turret Road, Palmerstown, €350,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,184 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am Auctioneera 01 9038335
Dublin 22
51 Whitethorn Crescent, Palmerstown, €370,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,065 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Co Dublin
Seamount Apartment, Booterstown, €350,000
One-bedroom third-floor apt, 505 sqft, Fri 1-1.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Remount Farm, Racecourse Commons, Lusk, €660,000
Four-bedroom det, 2,045 sqft, Fri 3-3.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
21 The Paddocks Grove, Adamstown, Lucan, €385,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,237 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Auctioneera 01 9038335
22 Rockwood, Finnstown Abbey, Lucan, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
21 Boroimhe Beech, Swords, €250,000
Two-bedroom apt, 657 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
18 Tullyhall Crescent, Lucan, €450,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,291 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
23 The Park, Balbriggan Street, Skerries, €365,000
Three-bedroom tce, 656 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Dun na Ri, 4 Barnhill Lawn, Dalkey, €1.395m
Three -bedroom det, 2,713 sqft, Sat 4.30-5pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
11 Chieftain’s Close, Chieftain’s Way, Balbriggan, €295,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,065 sqft, Sat 5-5.30pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
134 Boroimhe Beech, Swords, €285,000
Two-bedroom apt, 688 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
12 Northlands, Rathmichael Park, Shankill, €370,000
Two-bedroom apt, 624 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2866630
Kildare
41 The Orchard, Celbridge, €375,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,025 sqft, DNG 01 6288930
19 Block B2, Leixlip, €249,000
Two-bedroom apt, 700 sqft, DNG 01 6288930
9 Willow Park Road, Celbridge, €240,000
Two-bedroom apt, 602 sqft, DNG 01 6288930
Meath
Caulstown, Dunboyne, €595,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,776 sqft, Sat 5.30-6pm, Auctioneera 01 9038335
Wicklow
40 The Maltings, Bray, €415,000
Two-bedroom tce, 786 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2866630
8 Upper Dargle Road, Bray, €345,000
Two-bedroom tce, 786 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2866630
Marianella, Upper Dargle Road, Bray, €900,000
Six-bedroom det, 2,772 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2866630
Eden, Red Lane, Glen of the Downs, Delgany, €685,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,755 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2866630
Cork
131 Curragh Woods, Frankfield, €325,000
Three-bedroom semi, 990 sqft, Fri 6-6.30pm, Auctioneera 021 2040162
37 Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Douglas, €275,000
Three-bedroom tce, 839 sqft, Sat 10.05-10.35pm, Auctioneera 021 2040162
9 Townsend Place, Greenmount, Cork city, €225,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 775 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Auctioneera 021 2040162
Galway
40 Tuairin, Oranmore Road, Roscam, €425,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Auctioneera 091 355111