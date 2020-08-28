Homes on view

| 11.6°C Dublin
Premium
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 29, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 6
7 Gulistan Place, Rathmines, €475,000
Three-bedroom tce, 753 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 7
45 Fontenoy Street, Phibsborough, €550,000
Three-bedroom tce, 990 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 8
6 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €730,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,184 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
12 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €650,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,066 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 9
17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
1a St Brigid's Road Lower, Drumcondra, €395,000
Two-bedroom end tce, 797 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 11
25 Wadelai Green, Glasnevin, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
CO DUBLIN
17 Oak-Dene, Ballinclea Road, Killiney, €795,000
Five-bedroom det, 2,032 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2751000
24 Obelisk Avenue, Blackrock, €585,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,130 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088 rosa.egan@sherryfitz.ie
9 Merrion Grove, Blackrock, €435,000
Two-bedroom duplex apt, 732 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088 sam.gibbons@sherryfitz.ie
CO WICKLOW
Vallybank, Rathdown Road, Greystones, €620,000
Three-bedroom det bungalow, 1,013 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald Greystones 01 2874005 jon.ohanlon@sherryfitz.ie
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 3
15 Strandville House, Strandville Avenue, Clontarf, €350,000
Two-bedroom apt, 780 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €375,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 5
108 Woodbine Road, Raheny, €275,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 861 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
400 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €875,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,783 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €725,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
13 Glenarm Avenue, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,396 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 11
43 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,098 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 5
20 Rosevale, Raheny, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 689 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j2mCXii1D1h
8 Avondale Park, Raheny, €445,000
Three-bedroom tce, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s1AEuWGhsig
41 Brookwood Crescent, Artane, €445,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,432 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LgZuMZPgan6
DUBLIN 13
13 Roncalli Road, Sutton, €575,000
Three-bedroom bungalow, 1,109 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dkLyMci9he9
DUBLIN 15
83 Annaly Grove, Ongar, €235,000
Two-bedroom penthouse apt, 1,184 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6VK2bFy1k4N
16 Castlegrange Park, Clonsilla, €320,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,302 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YGxz377Bo1H
Listed right is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
34 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, €1.475m
Four-bedroom semi, 1,776 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
66 Ballsbridge Wood, Crampton Avenue, Ballsbridge, €575,000
Two-bedroom ground-floor apt, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6
35 Windsor Road, Rathmines, €1.379m
Four-bedroom period tce, 2,055 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6W
23 Willington Drive, Templeogue, €450,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,227 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 18
47 Dorney Court, Shankill, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 882 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
CO DUBLIN
The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m
Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
44 Woodlands Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,248 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
9 Library Road, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000
Two-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Indo Property