Homes on view

No 45 Fontenoy St in Dublin is on the market for €550,000 Expand
43 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, €425,000 Expand
16 Castlegrange Park in Clonsilla is on the market for €320,000 Expand
7 Gulistan Place, Rathmines is for sale at €475,000 Expand

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 29, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 6

7 Gulistan Place, Rathmines, €475,000