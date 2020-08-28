Homes on view

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 29, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 6

7 Gulistan Place, Rathmines, €475,000

Three-bedroom tce, 753 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

DUBLIN 7

45 Fontenoy Street, Phibsborough, €550,000

Three-bedroom tce, 990 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 8

6 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €730,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,184 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

12 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €650,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,066 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

DUBLIN 9

17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

1a St Brigid's Road Lower, Drumcondra, €395,000

Two-bedroom end tce, 797 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 11

25 Wadelai Green, Glasnevin, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

CO DUBLIN

17 Oak-Dene, Ballinclea Road, Killiney, €795,000

Five-bedroom det, 2,032 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2751000

24 Obelisk Avenue, Blackrock, €585,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,130 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088 rosa.egan@sherryfitz.ie

9 Merrion Grove, Blackrock, €435,000

Two-bedroom duplex apt, 732 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088 sam.gibbons@sherryfitz.ie

CO WICKLOW

Vallybank, Rathdown Road, Greystones, €620,000

Three-bedroom det bungalow, 1,013 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald Greystones 01 2874005 jon.ohanlon@sherryfitz.ie

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 3

15 Strandville House, Strandville Avenue, Clontarf, €350,000

Two-bedroom apt, 780 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €375,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 5

108 Woodbine Road, Raheny, €275,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 861 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 9

400 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €875,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,783 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €395,000

Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €725,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

13 Glenarm Avenue, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,396 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 11

43 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, €425,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,098 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.

DUBLIN 5

20 Rosevale, Raheny, €325,000

Two-bedroom apt, 689 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j2mCXii1D1h

8 Avondale Park, Raheny, €445,000

Three-bedroom tce, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s1AEuWGhsig

41 Brookwood Crescent, Artane, €445,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,432 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LgZuMZPgan6

DUBLIN 13

13 Roncalli Road, Sutton, €575,000

Three-bedroom bungalow, 1,109 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dkLyMci9he9

DUBLIN 15

83 Annaly Grove, Ongar, €235,000

Two-bedroom penthouse apt, 1,184 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6VK2bFy1k4N

16 Castlegrange Park, Clonsilla, €320,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,302 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YGxz377Bo1H

Listed right is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber

DUBLIN 4

34 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, €1.475m

Four-bedroom semi, 1,776 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

66 Ballsbridge Wood, Crampton Avenue, Ballsbridge, €575,000

Two-bedroom ground-floor apt, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 6

35 Windsor Road, Rathmines, €1.379m

Four-bedroom period tce, 2,055 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 6W

23 Willington Drive, Templeogue, €450,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,227 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 18

47 Dorney Court, Shankill, €425,000

Three-bedroom semi, 882 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

CO DUBLIN

The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000

Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m

Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

44 Woodlands Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,248 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

9 Library Road, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000

Two-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005