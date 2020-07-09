Homes on view

| 8.7°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact (01) 8040500.
DUBLIN 1
4 Healy Street, North Circular Rd, €245,000
Two-bedroom tce, 605 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am
DUBLIN 3
44 Hollybrook Grove, Clontarf, €450,000
Three-bedroom semi, 990 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am
213 Philipsburgh Avenue, Drumcondra, €445,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,518 sqft, Sat 1.30-2pm
DUBLIN 9
224 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €845,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,267 sqft, Sat 11.11.30am
24 Crestfield Drive, Whitehall, €350,000
Three-bedroom semi, 915 sqft, Sat 11.30am-12
35 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, €545,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,001 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm
51 Yellow Road, Whitehall, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,170 sqft, Sat 2.30-3pm
9 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €445,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,033 sqft, Sat 3.30-4pm
DUBLIN 11
12 Grove Park Avenue, Glasnevin, €545,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,604 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm
17 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, €425,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,322 sqft, Sat 12.30-1pm
→ Using the video conferencing software Zoom, Sherry FitzGerald is offering the opportunity to virtually view properties using previously shot walk-through video. To register for these viewings, email virtualviewings@sherryfitz.ie. You will be sent a link and a guide outlining how to log in, which you can do on your phone or computer. Once you have joined the virtual viewing, you will be able to hear the agent guiding you through the property. You will also be able to ask questions in real time via a live chat box.
Below is a selection of the properties currently available for virtual viewing. For some properties, there is a specific day and time for the live chat and walk through.
DUBLIN 3
74 Howth Road, Clontarf, €995,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,916 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8336555
DUBLIN 4
60 Irishtown Road, Irishtown, €425,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 743 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
31 Park Lane, Sandymount, €895,000
Five-bedroom end of tce, 2,056 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
73 Merrion Strand, Sandymount, €795,000
Four-bedroom end of tce, 1,636 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
15 St John's, Park Avenue, Sandymount, €560,000
Two-bedroom tce, 689 sqft, Fri 3-3.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
DUBLIN 6
27 Darley Street, Harold's Cross, €410,000
Two-bedroom tce, 603 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
DUBLIN 8
12 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €650,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,066 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
19 Reginald Sq, The Liberties, €280,000
One-bedroom cottage, 323 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066
DUBLIN 13
25 Warren Green, Baldoyle, €425,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8394022
DUBLIN 17
15 Clonshaugh Rise, Clonshaugh, €295,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,055 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8394022
DUBLIN 18
16 Park Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, €530,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,044 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
CO DUBLIN
26 Woodlands Ave, Stillorgan, €750,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088
26 Obelisk Walk, Blackrock, €520,000
Three-bedroom tce, 991 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088
Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
4 Smith's Cottages, Donnybrook, €535,000
Two-bedroom cottage, 710 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
54 Home Villas, Donnybrook, €595,000
Two-bedroom tce, 731 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6
38 Hazelbrook Road, Terenure, €975,000
Four-bedroom semi, 2,400 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
3 Leinster Square, Rathmines, €1.295m
Four-bedroom period tce, 2,669 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 8
7 St Kevin's Place, Blackpitts, €750,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,528 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
CO DUBLIN
1 Tivoli Terrace East, Dun Laoghaire, €1.15m
Five-bedroom det, 1,776 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
62 Carrickbrennan Lawn, Monkstown, €845,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,830 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
56 Granville Park, Blackrock, €845,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,873 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
33 St Patrick's Road, Dalkey, €495,000
Three-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
7 Pine Court, Blackrock, €750,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,636 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
Indo Property