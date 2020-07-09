Homes on view

26 Obelisk Walk is a three-bedroom house in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on the market for €520,000

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact (01) 8040500.

DUBLIN 1

4 Healy Street, North Circular Rd, €245,000

Two-bedroom tce, 605 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am

DUBLIN 3

44 Hollybrook Grove, Clontarf, €450,000

Three-bedroom semi, 990 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am

213 Philipsburgh Avenue, Drumcondra, €445,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,518 sqft, Sat 1.30-2pm

DUBLIN 9

224 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €845,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,267 sqft, Sat 11.11.30am

24 Crestfield Drive, Whitehall, €350,000

Three-bedroom semi, 915 sqft, Sat 11.30am-12

35 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, €545,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,001 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm

51 Yellow Road, Whitehall, €395,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,170 sqft, Sat 2.30-3pm

9 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €445,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,033 sqft, Sat 3.30-4pm

DUBLIN 11

12 Grove Park Avenue, Glasnevin, €545,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,604 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm

17 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, €425,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,322 sqft, Sat 12.30-1pm

→ Using the video conferencing software Zoom, Sherry FitzGerald is offering the opportunity to virtually view properties using previously shot walk-through video. To register for these viewings, email virtualviewings@sherryfitz.ie. You will be sent a link and a guide outlining how to log in, which you can do on your phone or computer. Once you have joined the virtual viewing, you will be able to hear the agent guiding you through the property. You will also be able to ask questions in real time via a live chat box.

Below is a selection of the properties currently available for virtual viewing. For some properties, there is a specific day and time for the live chat and walk through.

DUBLIN 3

74 Howth Road, Clontarf, €995,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,916 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8336555

DUBLIN 4

60 Irishtown Road, Irishtown, €425,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 743 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

31 Park Lane, Sandymount, €895,000

Five-bedroom end of tce, 2,056 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

73 Merrion Strand, Sandymount, €795,000

Four-bedroom end of tce, 1,636 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

15 St John's, Park Avenue, Sandymount, €560,000

Two-bedroom tce, 689 sqft, Fri 3-3.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

DUBLIN 6

27 Darley Street, Harold's Cross, €410,000

Two-bedroom tce, 603 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066

DUBLIN 8

12 St Kevin's Road, Portobello, €650,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,066 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066

19 Reginald Sq, The Liberties, €280,000

One-bedroom cottage, 323 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066

DUBLIN 13

25 Warren Green, Baldoyle, €425,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8394022

DUBLIN 17

15 Clonshaugh Rise, Clonshaugh, €295,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,055 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8394022

DUBLIN 18

16 Park Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, €530,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,044 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

CO DUBLIN

26 Woodlands Ave, Stillorgan, €750,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088

26 Obelisk Walk, Blackrock, €520,000

Three-bedroom tce, 991 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2880088

Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

DUBLIN 4

4 Smith's Cottages, Donnybrook, €535,000

Two-bedroom cottage, 710 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

54 Home Villas, Donnybrook, €595,000

Two-bedroom tce, 731 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 6

38 Hazelbrook Road, Terenure, €975,000

Four-bedroom semi, 2,400 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

3 Leinster Square, Rathmines, €1.295m

Four-bedroom period tce, 2,669 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 8

7 St Kevin's Place, Blackpitts, €750,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,528 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

CO DUBLIN

1 Tivoli Terrace East, Dun Laoghaire, €1.15m

Five-bedroom det, 1,776 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

62 Carrickbrennan Lawn, Monkstown, €845,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,830 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

56 Granville Park, Blackrock, €845,000

Four-bedroom det, 1,873 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

33 St Patrick's Road, Dalkey, €495,000

Three-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

7 Pine Court, Blackrock, €750,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,636 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

