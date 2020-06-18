Homes On View

| 13.1°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact 01 8040500.
DUBLIN 3
27 Fairfield Avenue, East Wall, €350,000
Three-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am
213 Philipsburgh Ave, Drumcondra, €475k
Four-bedroom tce, 1,518 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm
DUBLIN 9
52 Coolgreena Road, Beaumont, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,032 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am
56 Shantalla Road, Beaumont, €375,000
Three-bedroom terrace, 1,261 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am
73 Shanowen Grove, Santry, €445,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,131 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am
51 Yellow Road, Whitehall, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,170 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm
35 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, €545,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,001 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm
45 Sion Hill Park, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom terrace, 1,179 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm
14 Distillery Road, Drumcondra, €435,000
Three-bedroom semi, 912 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm
DUBLIN 11
133 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, €445,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,450 sqft, Sat 12.45-1.15pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
Using the video conferencing software Zoom, Sherry FitzGerald is offering the opportunity to virtually view properties using previously shot walk-through video. To register for these viewings, email virtualviewings@sherryfitz.ie. You will be sent a link and a guide outlining how to log in, which you can do on your phone or computer. Once you have joined the virtual viewing, you will be able to hear the agent guiding you through the property. You will also be able to ask questions in real time via a live chat box. Below is a selection of properties currently available for virtual viewing and times for the live chat and walk-through. All times are for today, Friday.
DUBLIN 6W
28 Fortfield Square, Terenure, €625,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,195 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4907433
153 Bushy Park House, Terenure, €520,000
Two-bedroom apt, 926 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4907433
DUBLIN 14
16 St Mary's Avenue, Rathfarnham, €525,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,033 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
110 Barton Road East, Churchtown, €595k
Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
53 Mountain View Park, Churchtown Upper, €375,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,012 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
DUBLIN 16
Mandalay, Sarah Curran Avenue, Rathfarnham, €650,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,485 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
27 Knocklyon Green, Knocklyon, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,362 sqft, Fri 10-30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
38 Prospect Meadows, Rathfarnham, €595k
Four-bedroom det, 1,453 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111
18 Willow Bank, Dundrum, €395,000
Two-bedroom townhouse, 732 sqft, Fri 2.30-3pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2961822
CORK
Neidin, 8 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, €440,000
Four-bedroom det, 2,486 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
Ardan, 7 The Grove, Shanakiel, Cork City, €520k
Four-bedroom det, 1,604 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
Neidin, 9 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, €420,000
Four-bedroom det, 2,745 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
Silverhill, 8 Laburnum Park, Model Farm Road, Cork city, €495,000
Two-bedroom det bungalow, 1,335 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
6 Limeworth, Carriganarra, Ballincollig, €690k
Four-bedroom det, 2,858 sqft, Fri 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
6 Manor Road, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, €310,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,415 sqft, Fri 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
16 Limeworth, Carriganarra, Ballincollig, €790,000
Four-bedroom det, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
42 Clonlea, Mount Oval, Rochestown, Cork city, €345,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,163 sqft, Fri 1.30-2pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
San Anton, 34 Temple Vale, Beaumont, Ballintemple, Cork city, €670,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,744 sqft, Fri 2-2.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
9 Marwood Lawn, Glanmire, €360,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,335 sqft, Fri 3-3.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 3
4 Church Road, East Wall, €385,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,012 sqft, DNG 01 8331802
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=edAfRDgPSvE
88 Kincora Road, Clontarf, €995,000
Four-bedroom det, 2,745 sqft, DNG 01 8331802
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=osDoKY4A3m8
102 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, €675,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,238 sqft, DNG 01 8331802
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=q79PLtTFBwH
181 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, €285,000
Two-bedroom apt, 667 sqft, DNG 01 8331802
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R9EomjsU4tM
DUBLIN 5
6 Foxfield Heights, Raheny, €495,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CDrBNZHckSN
58 Briarfield Road, Kilbarrack, €295,000
Three-bedroom tce, 807 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LH1MVRK9JXg
2 Grange Hall, Raheny, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wKqPpaRhr4r
DUBLIN 9
54 Elm Mount Park, Beaumont, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,356 sqft, DNG 01 8331802
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yuDGRp2Ghx9
DUBLIN 15
64 Glenville Avenue, Castleknock, €399,950
Three-bedroom semi, 1,378 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vqMoK2ZU7dJ
19 Warrenstown Green, Blanchardstown, €250,000
Three-bedroom semi, 958 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qVosypf1wRi
