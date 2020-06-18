Homes On View

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact 01 8040500.

DUBLIN 3

27 Fairfield Avenue, East Wall, €350,000

Three-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am

213 Philipsburgh Ave, Drumcondra, €475k

Four-bedroom tce, 1,518 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm

DUBLIN 9

52 Coolgreena Road, Beaumont, €395,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,032 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am

56 Shantalla Road, Beaumont, €375,000

Three-bedroom terrace, 1,261 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am

73 Shanowen Grove, Santry, €445,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,131 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am

51 Yellow Road, Whitehall, €395,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,170 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm

35 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, €545,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,001 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm

45 Sion Hill Park, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom terrace, 1,179 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm

14 Distillery Road, Drumcondra, €435,000

Three-bedroom semi, 912 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm

DUBLIN 11

133 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, €445,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,450 sqft, Sat 12.45-1.15pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 6W

28 Fortfield Square, Terenure, €625,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,195 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4907433

153 Bushy Park House, Terenure, €520,000

Two-bedroom apt, 926 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4907433

DUBLIN 14

16 St Mary's Avenue, Rathfarnham, €525,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,033 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

110 Barton Road East, Churchtown, €595k

Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

53 Mountain View Park, Churchtown Upper, €375,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,012 sqft, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

DUBLIN 16

Mandalay, Sarah Curran Avenue, Rathfarnham, €650,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,485 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

27 Knocklyon Green, Knocklyon, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,362 sqft, Fri 10-30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

38 Prospect Meadows, Rathfarnham, €595k

Four-bedroom det, 1,453 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4951111

18 Willow Bank, Dundrum, €395,000

Two-bedroom townhouse, 732 sqft, Fri 2.30-3pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2961822

CORK

Neidin, 8 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, €440,000

Four-bedroom det, 2,486 sqft, Fri 10-10.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

Ardan, 7 The Grove, Shanakiel, Cork City, €520k

Four-bedroom det, 1,604 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

Neidin, 9 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, €420,000

Four-bedroom det, 2,745 sqft, Fri 10.30-11am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

Silverhill, 8 Laburnum Park, Model Farm Road, Cork city, €495,000

Two-bedroom det bungalow, 1,335 sqft, Fri 11-11.30am, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

6 Limeworth, Carriganarra, Ballincollig, €690k

Four-bedroom det, 2,858 sqft, Fri 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

6 Manor Road, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, €310,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,415 sqft, Fri 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

16 Limeworth, Carriganarra, Ballincollig, €790,000

Four-bedroom det, Fri 12-12.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

42 Clonlea, Mount Oval, Rochestown, Cork city, €345,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,163 sqft, Fri 1.30-2pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

San Anton, 34 Temple Vale, Beaumont, Ballintemple, Cork city, €670,000

Four-bedroom det, 1,744 sqft, Fri 2-2.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

9 Marwood Lawn, Glanmire, €360,000

Four-bedroom det, 1,335 sqft, Fri 3-3.30pm, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041

DUBLIN 3

4 Church Road, East Wall, €385,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,012 sqft, DNG 01 8331802

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=edAfRDgPSvE

88 Kincora Road, Clontarf, €995,000

Four-bedroom det, 2,745 sqft, DNG 01 8331802

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=osDoKY4A3m8

102 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, €675,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,238 sqft, DNG 01 8331802

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=q79PLtTFBwH

181 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, €285,000

Two-bedroom apt, 667 sqft, DNG 01 8331802

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R9EomjsU4tM

DUBLIN 5

6 Foxfield Heights, Raheny, €495,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,345 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CDrBNZHckSN

58 Briarfield Road, Kilbarrack, €295,000

Three-bedroom tce, 807 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LH1MVRK9JXg

2 Grange Hall, Raheny, €325,000

Two-bedroom apt, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wKqPpaRhr4r

DUBLIN 9

54 Elm Mount Park, Beaumont, €425,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,356 sqft, DNG 01 8331802

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yuDGRp2Ghx9

DUBLIN 15

64 Glenville Avenue, Castleknock, €399,950

Three-bedroom semi, 1,378 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vqMoK2ZU7dJ

19 Warrenstown Green, Blanchardstown, €250,000

Three-bedroom semi, 958 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qVosypf1wRi

