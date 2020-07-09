Home truths: Why protected houses are falling down

I don't think I have ever seen more wrong with one house than the 1820s Georgian terrace in Phibsborough which featured in Hugh Wallace's Great House Revival now being rerun on RTE.

The architect presenter has admitted to me since it broadcasted that he hasn't either.

As someone with a limited structural knowledge of Georgian buildings, I watched this episode through my fingers. As the brave builders got stuck in, the tension built like the most delicate game of Jenga. It became apparent that the structure was extraordinarily fragile and that one wrong move could prove disastrous. At one point, the removal of some garden soil caused the front entrance steps to collapse entirely.

The beautiful town house, once built for city gentry in a spot directly overlooking the once magnificent Royal Canal Marina Harbour, has had its face slapped many times since its construction.

First came the filling in of the scenic marina on to which it looked. The view can still be appreciated today, but only through contemporary sketches and paintings. The last canal spur servicing Phibsborough Village seccumbed to make a city park strip in the 1930s.

With the rise of rail, its next slap was the removal of much of its rear garden by a railway company and the construction of an unsightly rail yard right at its rear, along with Broadstone Station. Smoky and dusty and dirty, the merchants high-tailed it out of there and the slum tenants moved in.

The footage of the strip-out showed that whomever was living there in the years before the new owner called in the builders, likely dodged a collapse.

At one point, the builder was seen gently prodding the supports of the roof beams with a brush. Bits of"sponge" rained down on him. "This house is held up by sponge," he groaned.

Or less. The camera also clearly showed the ceiling line was sagging down on to the tops of the upstairs window frames and these in turn were now starting to warp and crack. I thought: "Jesus! Don't open the windows! Glass panes could be holding up this house!"

Wallace, an architect with long experience of older buildings, then revealed that the three-storey house was also subsiding. He demonstrated by placing a marble on one side of table which rolled assertively to the other. Roof beams which the owner hoped would hold had to be replaced. It seemed that you could poke your finger through any part of this pile and it would disappear in mould and gunge.

It was decided to underpin - to shore it up with extensive ground level injections of concrete. But it would still veer one way, which meant windows frames and restorative joinery would have to accommodate the lean.

Happily in the end, the house was fully restored. The owner, the businesslike Fiona Kelly (along with her architect Maoliosa Molloy) hoped the project would take five months from June 2018. It ended up running for a year and four months. She had bought it for €480,000 and spent circa €500,000 (€980,000).

At the time of writing, there are no homes for sale in Phibsborough valued above €550,000.

While investment is not always what it's about, it helps if you can save a building like this and also "wash your face". Kelly deserves plaudits for what renovation TV regularly praises as a "brave decision" to pursue a project like this in the first place. A wonderful house has been saved for future generations. And today, it looks incredible, inside and out.

By coincidence, this rerun aired on the same evening as a repeat of that memorable Grand Designs episode from the mid-Noughties, featuring Hellifield Peel Castle in Yorkshire, an historically important and protected four-storey shell of a castle of the Tudor era.

During the renovation, an important internal wall over three floors did actually collapse rather spectacularly. But the architect who bought the castle was also dogged to keep going (he had wanted to restore a castle since he was a child).

It cost him £167,000 to buy it, but as per most Grand Designs episodes, it went well over budget and time. The estimated cost of restoration went from £400,000 to £650,000. While the incumbent won out in the end, he and his wife were also forced to deploy the resulting beautiful home as a working B&B to pay down their debts. They got bed-linen laundry and crack-o-dawn breakfast-making instead of the life of regal leisure they had henceforth imagined.

The episode, in particular, highlighted how stringent and sometimes, it seems, petty and finicky heritage rules and red tape stymied this couple at every turn in their efforts to save a fabulous building, which, like the Phibsborough house, was in immediate danger of falling down without their intervention.

When the internal wall fell, through no fault of their own (tree roots had been delving into it for 100 years), the heritage officials ruled that the remaining structure was now a "different building" and therefore the couple had to reapply for permission. I wanted to punch them.

The Phibsborough house and the English castle highlight a malaise both countries share. We are each protecting our built heritage to death, by beating its prospective saviours around the heads and pockets with clipboards.

While it makes great tv, taking on a protected house is almost always a raw deal for those prepared to take this risk, partially on behalf of the rest of us.

All over Dublin and Limerick cities (in particular), we have Georgian and Victorian city houses just like the featured Phibsborough home, for which a glutonous catch 22 web of fire-and-heritage regulations coagulates the financial practicality required to make them habitable again.

Too many of these buildings stand (barely) empty in a housing crisis, fully 'protected', but held up by their window frames. Many survived slum use, decades of hacking about by cheapskate Pre 63 bedsit landlords and little or no repairs made over 200 years. Now they are now teetering at the end of their lives.

Hugh Wallace adds: "People are afraid of these buildings and to them the conservation officer seems like some sort of boogie person. We need to be flexible so we can reuse these homes practically, while still maintaining their heritage values. That might mean permitting a hole to be knocked in a wall, the use of proper insulation of some form. We have situations where lower basement windows are required to be moved up by fire regulations, but heritage regulations won't allow it."

So we need to decide what we want and soon because there aren't enough 'brave' tv renovators around to save the hundreds of historic homes we're so stingently protecting into the ground.

