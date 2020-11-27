Home shopping near Dundrum Town Centre

Stockwell, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Asking price: From €405,000

Agent: Knight Frank (01) 634 2466

Stockwell is an enclave of low-rise apartments in the popular south Dublin suburb of Dundrum, where it's just a five-minute walk to both the Dundrum Town Centre and to the Balally Luas stop.

Cross Project Finance, a property and investment business led by Eamon and Shane Conneely, is behind the scheme, which consists of eight one, two and three-bed own-door apartments and duplexes off the Sandyford Road.

Five of the properties have been sold since Stockwell launched off the plans in September and building is now complete.

The remaining three units are all one-bed apartments. Two are ground-floor apartments and each measures 642 sq ft and costs from €405,000. The sole first-floor one-bed available has 623 sq ft of living space and is priced from €407,500.

The ground-floor homes each have a west-facing patio to the rear, while the first-floor one-bed has an east-facing balcony off its kitchen/living room. Each apartment comes with one parking space and a painted shaker-style kitchen with solid quartz countertops.

Viewings are by appointment.

Irish Independent