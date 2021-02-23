Home Of The Year: Quirky cottage in Dublin nabs spot in final over house with indoor trampoline​​​​​​​

A quirky cottage in Dublin nabbed a spot in RTÉ’s Home Of The Year final over a house that amusingly had an indoor trampoline.

For the second episode of the season, we were taken to three very different homes - a modernised 1800s farmhouse in Co Cork, a quaint Dublin cottage that features a disco ball and a revamped contemporary home in Co Down.

In each episode, one house is picked to go through to the final which titles one winner Home Of The Year in Ireland. Twenty-one homes will feature in the series battling it out for the coveted title.

Expand Close Rachel and Robert Hobbs with their three children in ther modernised 1800s farmhouse with extension in Co. Cork. Photo: RTÉ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rachel and Robert Hobbs with their three children in ther modernised 1800s farmhouse with extension in Co. Cork. Photo: RTÉ

The series returned to our small screens last Tuesday with two new judges.

Architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants, Hugh Wallace, returned with new judges Suzie Mc Adam, an award-winning interior designer, and Amanda Bone, an award-winning architect.

In the first house - the modernised Cork farmhouse - Hugh went on the family's indoor trampoline.

In the scene, the architect tells the other judges to give the see-through trampoline a try. The design, which would give those scared of heights goosebumps, allows jumpers to see right down to the bottom floor of the house.

Read More

However, the adventurous home – it also featured a rock climbing wall - didn’t make it to the final. A quirky cottage in Dublin took that slot.

Viewers were impressed with Jen Sheahan’s colourful cottage, the second home shown on the episode, saying it was refreshing to see a smaller home make it to the coveted final.

The stunning home featured a disco ball in the raspberry-coloured downstairs toilet, a light-fixture that wowed viewers.

Expand Close Disco dancing in the loo- Jennifer's inventive downstairs bathroom. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Disco dancing in the loo- Jennifer's inventive downstairs bathroom.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I want to know who redesigned and renovated the 2nd house, the terraced cottage. It is absolute perfection.”

Which of the three stunning homes that featured on @HomeoftheYear tonight would be your winner this week? 🏡 #HomeOfTheYear — ShinAwiL (@ShinawilTV) February 23, 2021

Another said: “Love that little cottage. First home dreams.”

While a third wrote: “Impressed by the second house. It’s a definite winner of the episode. Maybe even the series. Glad no navy living rooms to be seen this episode.”

Read More

Online Editors