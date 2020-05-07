Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q We have a mobile home in Wexford and have paid our full year's rent of nearly €3,000. The park is now closed due to Covid-19, the season runs from March to end of October, so it may not open again this year. On requesting a refund from the park owner, he told us he still has to pay his staff and rates, so we are not entitled to a refund. What are our rights?

A Generally, when you hire a service, you have the right to expect it to be provided with proper care and attention within the agreed time-frame. Clearly, you are not getting the 'service' of being able to use your holiday home. However, the current circumstances are unprecedented, with considerable disruption for consumers and businesses.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's general advice in relation to contractual disputes is firstly to check the contract that is in place, especially the fine print.

"It is probably a standard contract rather than a negotiated one, so we suggest in these instances that the consumer checks for any terms or conditions which refer to circumstances in which they would not be able to use or access the facilities for a long period of time," states the CCPC.

"If there are specific contract terms that are relevant, they should be highlighted to the other party. If there aren't, they should still contact the business again and highlight the fact there is a contract and this means there are responsibilities on both parties. In this context, you should seek to negotiate to see if they can come to a resolution which suits you both.

"If no resolution can be reached, the consumer can then make a formal written complaint to the business. Following this, if the issue is not resolved, you may choose to take legal action. If the claim is for less than €2,000, you can use the Small Claims procedure. In cases where the consumer's claim is over €2,000, then they will need to seek independent legal advice."

The Small Claims Court costs just €25 and often the threat of it is enough to bring errant parties to heel. You may have to be prepared to suck up the extra €1,000, but it would still be cheaper than the costs of going to the District Court, where you need expensive legal representation. See courts.ie for more info if the legal route becomes necessary.

Q My tenants have stopped paying rent because one of them lost their job. I know we're in a rent freeze and I feel sorry for them, but it's meant that I'm now forced into a moratorium with my own bank because the rent barely covers the mortgage as it is. Will this be seen as a restructure of the BTL (buy-to-let) and could it affect me in the future?

A The introduction of new emergency measures due to Covid-19 were always going to have a knock-on effect in the wider economy. For years, we were told rent freezes were 'unconstitutional' and couldn't be deployed, yet here we are, without bothering the Constitution at all, with a three-month halt on evictions due to non payment.

If it is absolutely necessary for you to avail of the moratorium (which I prefer to term a payment 'deferral'), then that's your answer. All the main banks are offering them and the fact it's a BTL won't be an issue. We are assured credit ratings won't be affected, in that it will not be reported on the Central Credit Register as a default.

Know that you will be paying more interest than you would have, given that the three (or now six) months of deferred payments will be either added on to the end of the term (unlikely if you have a fixed term or tracker), or lumped on top of the outstanding balance and paid off over what remains of the term. Your bank should outline exactly what this means, although I have some correspondents telling me they are only doing this after application, which is unfair, so make sure to ask them.

The other issue is while it won't appear on the credit register, this does not mean the bank will ignore it if you apply for credit in the future. So if you can at all avoid the deferral, I would.

The Ryan Review

The alacrity with which the banks offered mortgage deferrals to customers financially affected by Covid-19 is to their credit. Admittedly, none could do a solo run on it, and Paschal Donohoe was standing over them.

Banks, most of whom support sporting and charitable causes as a cost of doing business, rarely come to the fore when customers are in trouble, often resisting so strongly they end up in hot water politically and financially. The tracker scandal being an ongoing case in point.

Extending the moratorium from three to six months will be welcomed by customers, but the added cost of it will not. At the very least, banks should ensure borrowers know precisely what they are paying for, in writing, when they ask.

Irish Independent