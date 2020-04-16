Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q We are an Irish couple who emigrated to Canada in the 1980s. We had always planned on retiring home next year, and the coronavirus has cemented this idea with us. Apart from our house and two teachers' pensions (I worked part time so mine is small), we have around Can$80,000 (€52,328) in savings. We plan to sell our home and buy one in the west of Ireland, but are there income conditions we must satisfy? We are also concerned about being able to avail of the health service.

A In order to apply for social assistance (e.g. a pension, health or disability benefit), you need to show that Ireland is your main place of residence. This is called the Habitual Residence Condition (HRC). The application is made through the Irish Nationalisation and Immigration Service (INIS).

As you are not coming from an EEA country, you need permission to enter and remain. The Department of Justice and Equality grants a 'Stamp 0' for anybody who wishes to stay for longer than three months, e.g. students or, in your case, retirees. This is a visa type requirement and you would fall into category 2, "Persons of Independent Means".

This requires you to have an income of €50,000 per year and must also have access to a lump sum to cover any major sudden expenses the equivalent "of a dwelling house in the State".

A spreadsheet showing income and spending each month must be certified by an Irish accountancy firm.

There is a separate category called 'Family Reunification' whereby a family in Ireland applies for their elderly or dependent parents to join them, but I don't know if this would apply. I would direct you to inis.gov.ie and recommend you contact the Canadian Embassy also as it will be able to help further. I wish you well in your retirement.

Q My brother and I are both working in good jobs and while our parents are asset rich, they would be cash poor. They want to gift us their investment apartment, which suits us as my brother has returned from the UK, but we want to pay them something to boost their income. Is it possible to offset any tax bill we might have by paying 'rent', even though it would be below market value. We expect to inherit the family home when they pass. My parents don't want to let it as they had a previous tenant who caused problems, nor sell it.

A You have quite a bunch of tax issues to consider. I understand what you are trying to do with this arrangement, but it may not work out as easily as that. Joanna Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com, says: "The gift made by your parents to you will be subject to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) at 33pc to them. As the gift is between connected parties, the amount subject to CGT will be the difference between the market value of the property less its cost.

"Where there is a part consideration paid for the transfer of a property, this will be treated as a gift for Capital Acquisition Tax (CAT). CAT at 33pc will be charged on the market value of property. Any amount paid to your parents and/or any liability such as an outstanding mortgage will reduce the taxable value of the gift.

"You could benefit from the small gift exemption of €3,000 in a given year from each of your parents, to each of you, before you begin to use your lifetime tax-free group threshold which is Group A threshold (€335,000) for gifts received on or after October 9, 2019.

"It should be noted that where an individual uses more than 80pc of their threshold, a CAT return must be filed, even if there is no tax liability. For gifts made between January 1 and August 30, any CAT liability is due on or before October 31 in the same tax year. For gifts made between September 1 and December 31, any CAT liability is due on or before October 31 in the year following the year of gift.

"Finally, stamp duty at 1pc will be payable on the market value of the gift." It might be that you can solve the issue from a different angle. You could, perhaps, purchase the property from your parents, thus giving them a lump sum to supplement their income and leave your CAT thresholds intact. Consult a solicitor first though.

The Ryan Review

"We're gonna need a bigger boat." We're expecting a recession of Jaws magnitude, so Ireland Inc went out on the scrounge for cash.

It didn't have to go far, and kudos to the NTMA for borrowing €6bn at just 0.24pc in a seven-year bond sale. The deal underpins the quality of the Irish economy with or without Covid-19's presence, and it was further strengthened by the fact that the sale was oversubscribed - €33bn in all from 250 different countries and funds.

But the smaller sharks are circling locally. Retail banks, in their effort to re-gear the market, will be under pressure to lower interest rates too. But with mortgage arrears likely to cost them heavily and a re-balancing of books if house prices fall, they may not put their toe in the water soon.

Indo Property