Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q We completed an extension this year and the builder says that the work has been registered with Revenue as being completed and paid for in full. The extension cost €35,000. How much can we hope to get back in a tax rebate? I had thought it was 20pc of the build, up to a cost of €30,000, but the builder says only €3,560 is due. I believe it is reclaimed in tax credits over the next two tax years. Can you tell me what the next step is? Do we have to claim the tax credits on Revenue.ie and if so, do we do that this year, in order to have the payment start from January next year, or do we claim it in January?

A There’s confusion here over the Home Renovation Initiative, which comes to an end on December 31. A VAT rebate is repayable to someone getting work done to their house/garden using registered contractors, and who spends between €4,405 and €30,000 before VAT.

The rebate amounts to 13.5pc of the outlay, as this is the VAT rate payable by builders and other trades-people who carry out renovations. So, if you spent €35,000 on the extension, you can get a maximum of €4,050, on the qualifying elements of the job. If some of this work was done by people who charge VAT at a higher rate (e.g. architects, interior designers etc), then it does not qualify. I reckon this is where the discrepancy is with your builder’s figures. The Revenue’s HRI guide has a list of works that do and don’t come under the scheme.

The rebate is repaid over 24 months to a PAYE taxpayer, meaning a maximum of €168.75 pm from the date the work is completed. You should have registered for the scheme, along with your builder, before the work commenced. But it’s still okay to do so now, and Revenue has an online portal for this. I’d do it sooner rather than later.

Q My brother died in 2016 after a long illness. He had appointed his best friend as executor to his will, which left his house split between myself and my sister. He didn’t have any other significant assets, and the friend got his watch and some personal sports memorabilia. The will took ages to process and the executor is now complaining that he had genuinely believed he was to be left more, and has insisted on deducting ‘fees’ for his time and effort in executing the document. Is he allowed do this? We want the house to be sold — how much is he entitled to receive (we don’t disagree there was effort involved, but what is reasonable)?

A An executor’s job is often underestimated, says Susan Cosgrove of Cosgrove Gaynard Solicitors.

“It is a time consuming process and not a paid role unless there is a professional acting as executor and, furthermore, that the will provides the executor should be paid for their professional work.

We would always point this out to clients when picking executors. And we would recommend a second executor as back up.

In this case it does not appear to be the situation that the executor is acting in his professional capacity i.e., as a solicitor or accountant advising on the estate, and therefore there are no fees due for acting as executor. He would be entitled to recover reasonable expenses but is not entitled to be paid.

If he is not moving matters along in a timely manner, there is an application that can be made to replace him as executor and this is something that should be considered if he is essentially refusing to complete the work without first deducting fees”.

The Ryan Review

Nobody can argue that there’s a real mortgage interest price war going on. Many would say it’s not before time.

Ulster Bank, AIB and KBC are now sporting much lower variable rates than last year, Bank of Ireland is still preferring fixed rates and PTSB, with its managed variable offer for existing customers, makes it a buyers’ market.

In issuing its latest quarterly rates bulletin, the Central Bank reports interest rates fell by 21 basis points over the last year standing at 3.13pc on average.

Indeed, it’s entirely possible to get a mortgage for as little as 2.3pc if you really shop around or have some equity.

Around half of new mortgage drawdowns are fixed for more than three years (59pc in the latest quarter), reflecting a growing nervousness that the ECB will raise rates as early as autumn 2019.

All good, so far.

Well, not if you were a French, German or Spaniard looking on. Irish borrowers still pay €188 per month more on a 30-year €250,000 loan than they do, or as the people at Bonkers.ie calculated, €68,000 more over the lifetime of the mortgage.

Mortgage interest rates were 1.78pc across the EU for the same period. “It’s infuriating,” they added, with understatement.

As long as new mortgage holders continue to prop up loss-making trackers and remaining massive arrears books of banks, the situation will pertain… irrespective of the gloss being painted on the billboards.

