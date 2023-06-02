Home Economics: Is overpaying our fixed-rate mortgage worth it?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

Consecutive interest rate rises are making us think of paying a bit more off our mortgage. Between us, my husband and I got a salary increase of €4,000 this year which is not earmarked for anything specific. Before we get used to it, should we overpay our loan and what would this involve? We have a Bank of Ireland mortgage which is currently on a fixed rate until August and we owe €205,000 over 14 years left. Our house is worth around €500,000.