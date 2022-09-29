Hold court in house once owned by Clones rugby and tennis star

Crossmoyle House, Clones, Co Monaghan

Asking price: €585,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 237 6402

James Cecil Parke fit more achievements into his sporting life than any other sportsperson could only dream of.

The Monaghan man was an Irish rugby international, with 20 caps from 1903 to 1909. However, tennis was said to be his favourite sport, as he represented the British Isles in the Davis Cup in Australia six times, at a time when the journey would have taken six weeks by sea. In 1908, he won a silver medal at the London Olympics in the men’s doubles and won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 1912 and 1914.

If that wasn’t enough, he was also a cricketer, an international golfer and a noted sprinter. Not one to shirk his responsibilities, he also managed to fight in World War I and study to become a solicitor.

He was born in Crossmoyle House in Clones, Co Monaghan in 1881. For any budding sportspeople who would like a bit of Parke’s magic to rub off on them, the house is now for sale for €585,000. With 4.32 acres of land to run through as well as tennis courts on the grounds, there is no excuse to sit around the 2,770 sq ft house.

The five-bedroomed period home sits on the edge of the heritage town of Clones. Belgravia lampposts line the driveway that winds up through the landscaped grounds to the front of the house. The long entrance hall has a ‘gentlemen’s room’ to one side and a formal drawing room on the other. The renovated kitchen is at the back of the house and there is also a dining room with panelled walls, a utility and a shower room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a bathroom and a Scandinavian-style sauna room. Outside, there are well-maintained lawns, the aforementioned tennis court, a stable yard with loft, a workshop, storage sheds and a greenhouse.

It is being sold for €585,000 by Sherry FitzGerald (01) 237 6402.