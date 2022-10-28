| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

History tells us it's time to stand up, be counted and use our homes to keep refugees safe

Mark Keenan

A Ukranian couple who didn't want to be identified after arriving in Ireland to discover there is no accommodation for them. Photo by: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

A Ukranian couple who didn't want to be identified after arriving in Ireland to discover there is no accommodation for them. Photo by: Arthur Carron

A Ukranian couple who didn't want to be identified after arriving in Ireland to discover there is no accommodation for them. Photo by: Arthur Carron

A Ukranian couple who didn't want to be identified after arriving in Ireland to discover there is no accommodation for them. Photo by: Arthur Carron

In a time when Ireland’s education system is gradually erasing history from the curriculum, the value of its lessons have never been more prescient.

History always repeats itself so we need to pay attention when it sounds that siren. The one that tells us the difference between the times for putting donations in envelopes and the times to step up properly as a people. To pull the finger out and make substantive personal and collective sacrifices for what is right.

Most Watched

Privacy