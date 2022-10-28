History tells us it's time to stand up, be counted and use our homes to keep refugees safe

In a time when Ireland’s education system is gradually erasing history from the curriculum, the value of its lessons have never been more prescient.

History always repeats itself so we need to pay attention when it sounds that siren. The one that tells us the difference between the times for putting donations in envelopes and the times to step up properly as a people. To pull the finger out and make substantive personal and collective sacrifices for what is right.

Anyone who has read a history book will know that Vladimir Putin’s stratagem regarding Ukraine is straight from Hitler’s playbook and that his hordes are Hitler’s. The SS killers, Gestapo torturers and the Einsatzgruppen mass murderers that trailed his troops are all back in business.

When Hitler sent his soldiers into the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia, he was doing it to ‘protect’ its ethnic Germans. He had stirred them to protests and violence against the Czech authorities and when the inevitable clampdown came, he rolled the troops in. Later he used the Sudeten toehold as a springboard to overrun the rest of that country. The only difference is Putin’s lumpen legions lack the polished efficiency of their predecessors. Afterwards Hitler signed Chamberlain’s “Peace in Our Time”. Then he invaded Poland. The rest in history.

Unlike Hitler, Putin plainly stated his big plan — to reinstate the territories and client states of the old Soviet Union. Call it Lebensraumski. That means Ukraine but also Moldova, Bulgaria, the Baltic States, Romania and Poland.

Poland knows its lessons of history. Invaded three times in the 20th century, once by Germany, twice by Russians, it lost one in five and took the Russian yoke for 45 years. It’s why Poland recently demanded €1.3tn in reparations from Germany with timing designed to prod the new Chamberlain, Scholz, in the guts and to sound that siren loud — history is repeating. Wake up! Do something!

Since March, ordinary Polish people have taken into their private homes the equivalent of two thirds of the population of the Republic of Ireland — three million Ukrainians. Their doors are still open. Before this war ends Polish homeowners might have to find couches, futons and spare beds for the equivalent of all of us.

Ireland is helping. We have already taken 50,000. The equivalent of all who fled the enclaves of Luhansk and Donetsk for Russia. Already half of what France’s 70 million have taken.

But this week we saw freshly arrived refugees being fed at the Capuchin Centre in Dublin with nowhere to go afterwards. It was estimated that more than 40 recent arrivals are now homeless. And as more arrive, they will be too.

In response, we heard the Taoiseach more or less tell us that ‘Ireland is full’. We are reminded that we have our own housing crisis: Perhaps we’ve done our bit. Maybe enough now.

But perhaps homelessness in Ireland is indeed better than staying in Ukraine apartment rooms with no open fires in centrally heated blocks. Last time around, Slavic winters minus heat had civilians freeze to death in their beds and living rooms.

But now that crucial pinch point has been reached. Now is the time to remember our own history. Not 1916 and The Famine but Ireland’s refusal to take in desperate boatloads of Jewish refugees who knocked at our door all those years ago. We said no. No room at Ireland’s inn. They went instead to mainland Europe or back to Germany to be collected, worked and gassed.

We can use our homes to fight this latest incarnation and Poland’s people tell us what we should do.

Like many since the war started, I had thought about offering a bedroom and use of my house to host Ukrainians. But I overthought it and prevaricated. It would inconvenience my children. Change sleeping arrangements. Two extra people living in my house, sitting on my sofa. Strangers. Could I afford all-day heating?

But as the depredation dragged on I figured I was being ridiculous. I tried to contact the Red Cross. The lines were busy. Always. Online I registered my house on its Register of Pledges for accommodation. I heard nothing back.

Contacts involved told me the red tape brigade had taken over. Authorities were looking to check houses out for fire alarms and minimum living standards first. As sleeping children’s bedrooms are blown asunder with random dumb bomb artillery, Ireland wants health and safety.

A month later I contacted a friend who has been proactively driving back and forth to Ukraine in his own car to fetch people and bring them back here. He brought a mother and daughter. They’ve had the larger upstairs bedroom since the summer and they are wonderful people. The Red Cross got in touch a month after they arrived.

So now Ireland is ‘full’.

When the war started the Red Cross said it had 20,000 pledges of accommodation from Irish home owners. Later it said some of those people changed their minds. Some even sent their refugees back.

Yes, these are war-traumatised people with war-traumatised children. The school-age girl I host with her mother hasn’t spoken once since she arrived. But she paints beautiful pictures.

Last week as a thunder and lightning storm raged above, water streamed from the heavens through holes in the roof of the Dáil chamber, splashing hard on the front benches as our politicians discussed such matters. ‘Leaks in the Dáil’, the headlines joked.

We can’t keep our own house in order, we know that. We have our own homeless and housing crisis.

But history repeats. So now once again we are hearing the Oliver J Flanagans and the know nothings of the 1930s and 1940s assert that there’s no room for the Ukrainians, that we’ve done our bit, that it’s not our problem, others must do it. We have our own problems.

There it is again on the airwaves:

Ireland can take no Jews.

Those who read more than Khardashians and Premier football already know about the bound corpses of Bucha and women and children held in cellars as rape slaves before having their throats slit. It’s happening. Again.

We know what we have to do.

Whether we do it or not is another thing.

And it’s not whining about cutting fuel bills and over our favourite restaurant closing its doors. We Irish don’t do Himars but we do hospitality well. Supposedly.

Don’t let our Government and politicians let us down again. Open your doors. Offer a room in your home to keep them safe in Ireland from an evil that’s not new but resurrected.

If you have a spare room put your home on the Red Cross Pledge register. If they don’t contact you, be proactive and find them or find people to house by yourself. Use Facebook groups to find them. Get on to the embassy. Don’t sit there doing nothing. Discard first world concerns.

Last time we had the excuse of ignorance. The horrific details came afterwards. But this time we know. So if you have the space in your house stand up now. Don’t make your family’s entry to history’s big book into a trite one liner: “No room at the inn.”

