Historic house of sanctuary in Roscommon

Knockcroghery after the houses were burnt out by the Black and Tans

Killinvoy House, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

Asking price: €475,000 Agent: Savills Country (01) 663 4350

On the night of June 21, 1921, the Black and Tans descended on the village of Knockcroghery in Roscommon as the residents slept in their beds. The previous day, Colonel Stanton Lambert of the RIC was killed in an ambush by Irish Volunteers and the powers that be were wrongly pointed in the direction of the peaceful village of Knockcroghery during their search for the perpetrators.

At 1 am and without warning, fire bombs were thrown at thatched roofs and through windows as the town was set alight. Random shots were fired through the streets as villagers had to flee their homes in little more than their night clothes.

In their terror, many of them ran straight up Hangman’s Hill and on to Glebe House. There they were met by Reverend Humphries and his wife, who provided them with safe refuge.

Back in the village, the parish priest Canon Kelly refused to leave the presbytery, but had no option in the end as the Black and Tans began to pour petrol over the furniture. He escaped through a bedroom window and hid in a field. He then joined the rest of the villagers in The Glebe where he was hidden in a back room by his Church of Ireland counterpart and his good friend Rev Humphries.

Nobody was killed in during the attack, but 15 houses burned down, and shops and businesses were damaged beyond repair. The town was a big player in the clay pipe industry, with seven kilns in the village at one point. Locals say, that although things were slowing down with the introduction of cigarettes, the burning of the village marked the end of that industry, which was once a huge boon to the local economy.

The Glebe House is now called Killinvoy House and is owned by Eithne Jarrett. She bought the house in 1993 and believes it’s been a huge privilege to live in a property that is so important to the town’s history.

“If you can imagine that night in 1921 with the whole village being burned and the villagers coming in their droves down that road. It’s so recent that the villagers here still have connections to that time,” says Jarrett.

Jarrett’s parents were from Roscommon but she was brought up in Dublin. On a trip home from London in the early 1990s, she discovered that Killinvoy House was for sale and jumped at the chance to take it on. “It was in a bad state when we bought it. Nobody had lived in it for about 12 years,” says Jarrett.

The house was brought back to life but with care taken to restore the original features. Sitting on 2.4 acres, it dates back to 1825.

The two-storey over-basement Georgian has limestone steps leading up to the front door. Inside is the hallway with high ceilings and the original timber staircase.

The accommodation is spread out over 2,755 sq ft and includes a drawing room, living room, print room and kitchen on the ground floor level. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The basement is accessed from the back service stairs and has four large storerooms. This is the part of the house that brings back memories for Jarrett.

“We ran an artisan food business called Aisling Preserves from the cellar,” she explains. “It did well for a few years. It was a fabulous time in my life with local women all helping out. Then the recession happened and that was that, but it was really enjoyable while it lasted.” The roof of the house was repaired in 2013, however, the outbuildings are in need of revival. The stone-cut buildings are large enough to be converted to house a small business or self-catering accommodation.

The grounds are mostly in lawn with mature trees adding privacy. There is a vegetable garden to the rear, as well as a chalet, which is a big hit with Jarrett’s grandchildren.

Even before the attack, Killinvoy House and its surrounding buildings were known to be a place that was receptive to the locals. Rev Humphries and his wife converted the outbuildings into a Sunday school and would invite their parishioners to the gardens for tea, bread and jam. Jarrett says the atmosphere around the building hasn’t changed in the intervening years.

“It’s a very peaceful house. Not many people even know it’s here. You have to tell everyone how to find me, yet you can walk down to the village. If we got a different postman they’d never find me.”

“There are so many memories. Traditional music nights in the drawing room and watching grandchildren at play in the garden. The primroses in March and a carpet of bluebells in May, and the late moonlit walk home up our avenue from Murray’s pub after a few jars — they are lovely to keep.”

Although Jarrett and her family have put a great deal of work into the house over the years, she feels it would benefit greatly from another restoration job in the right hands.

“It really needs someone with a few bob who’s willing to invest in it. Living here has been a great privilege and it is my hope that whoever else falls in love with the house will cherish its history and will enjoy the same peace and solitude my family and I have experienced here within this warm and lovely village community over the years.”

Killinvoy House is on the market with a guide price of €475,000 through Savills Country (01) 663 4350.