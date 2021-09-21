‘He is a credit to his country’ – Kerry horticulturalist Billy Alexander wins gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show

A horticulturalist from Kells Bay Gardens in Kerry has won a gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show for his spectacular display.

Master gardener Billy Alexander won the first prize for his display, which he described as a microcosm of Kells Bay with Dicksonia Antarctica tree ferns. There are over 600 of them on display in the Kerry gardens.

The honour is the second such award that Alexander has received from the Royal Horticultural society (RHS) for his exotic fern display, after receiving a Gold medal at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in July of this year.

The RHS said the display “showcases the uniqueness, diversity and beauty of world fern species, all of which grow naturally in the idyllic microclimate at Kells Bay Gardens overlooking the Dingle Peninsula”.

Billy described winning a second gold medal from the RHS as “hugely rewarding”.

“Our fern collection is the real jewel in the crown at Kells Bay Gardens, and the enthusiasm and level of care required to conserve and build upon our historical and rare species has been several decades in the making.

“The invitation to showcase has not been without its challenges however, as the realities of transporting agricultural matter during a pandemic, and across borders, has resulted in significant logistical and financial investments along the way,” Billy said.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Billy said his winning display was a “microcosm” of the gardens he curates on the Dingle Peninsula.

“I created a microcosm of that [Kells Bay] with a fern bench in the background and a lot of tree ferns surrounding it and then rare and unusual ferns of the world - a lot of southern hemisphere ferns that I specialise in and enjoy growing. All of these grow in Kells Bay, too, so it was a labour of love.”

Billy said his garden was attempting to achieve a tranquil, peaceful vibe and he believes he managed to pull it off, despite the stressful journey of transferring his display to the UK in one lorry.

Jon Wheatley, the senior RHS judge, said Billy’s display was, “probably the most outstanding exhibit of ferns I have ever seen at any Chelsea show.

“The range and quality of Billy’s plants is quite exceptional, congratulations - he is a credit to his country,” Mr Wheatley said.

The display showcases World Fern species in all their glory, the RHS said, as they invited visitors to the five-day show to contemplate “the elegance of the fern fronds, centred around a Victorian fern-bench which is backed by a forest of Tree Ferns”.

“The overall design, use of sandstone and sphagnum moss which is also sourced from Kells Bay Gardens, reimagines the wildness of the Wild Atlantic landscape”.

Kells Bay Gardens are situated overlooking the Dingle Bay and are known locally as the ‘Jewel on the Ring’, in reference to the Ring of Kerry.

The gardens cover seventeen hectares, which contain a collection of sub-tropical plants.

The centrepiece of the gardens is the extensive tree fern collection, many of which date back to the mid-19th century after being brought over from Australia. The plants have adapted well due to the idyllic microclimate offered in the sunny south-west of Ireland.