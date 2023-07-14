Giving a small home a big heart in Dublin 8

The buyer of one of Dublin’s smallest home types called in a space expert to make it special

The smallest house in Dublin is a 250 sq ft two-storey terrace on John Dillon Street in Christchurch, Dublin 8. It comes with one room downstairs and one room upstairs. In a terrace of two-up-two-downs, it’s a ‘one-up-one-down’.

Like the city’s narrowest house (six-and-a-half feet wide and located at Long Lane, also in D8), it’s an accidental Victorian building anomaly.

Builders who were obliged to fill a site footprint with a terrace of houses often found they had some extra space left over. Mostly it went into one larger house that sold at a premium. Sometimes the builder would distribute the surplus equally between the houses. But occasionally a tight-fisted builder just wasn’t prepared to give it away.

The John Dillon Street house was used to provide a tool shed that looked like one of the other houses and set in the middle of the terrace. When converted into a house proper and sold on for €140k in 2000, it set a new Irish per square foot record of €571 for a property. While many raised their eyebrows, the buyer had the last laugh when they offloaded it at a €91k profit just five years later.

The front of the cottage

In the case of Long Lane, the builder used the surplus space to create a narrow rear access lane mid-terrace. He later changed his mind and built an extra narrow home in the void.

In contrast, Dublin’s smallest ‘intentional’ standard houses are some of the smaller cottage types built by the Dublin Artisans’ Dwellings Company (DADC) from the Victorian era on. Like the 398 sq ft, one-bedroom cottage at 60 Harty Place off the South Circular Road. Owner Lia Clarkson, who works in adult further education, bought it in 2021.

Owner Lia Clarkson

At the time it had been rented out by the previous owner and although structurally intact, was in a poor state of general repair. Clarkson called in designer/renovator Wesley O’Brien, who she describes as a ‘house whisperer’, to give it some TLC. “Wesley helped me in terms of making small changes that would make a big difference in a smaller home,” says Clarkson. “The house has been transformed as a result.”

While he works on houses of all sizes, O’Brien is known in the business as the ‘space man’ because of his unique ability to optimise small living spaces, in particular through layout changes and clever furnishings and devices. “This house is definitely one of the smallest I’ve worked on,” he says. “It’s tiny but it has everything you need to live comfortably. In taking a look at it, the idea was to make the best possible use of that space, whilst creating a pleasant, inviting environment.”

The back room with sliding doors leading into the garden

While all of the cottages on Harty Place look the same from the front, behind their picturesque frontages, each is radically different. Some have converted their attics to create another level and some have been extended at the back.

At No60, a mezzanine area, accessed by a spiral staircase, was installed 20 years ago. This area fits a king-size bed, so the usage was obvious. But the rest was changed around. Today the house is accessed via the front door, which now opens straight into a dining room. This leads on to a small galley kitchen and on to the living room at the back, which in turn backs on to the garden.

It was O’Brien who suggested this use of rooms. But, as he points out, they can be changed again. “It’s important to think about how you’re going to use the space when it’s limited,” he says. “But equally, don’t be afraid to design spaces that can be altered by moving furniture at different times of year and according to your needs.”

The garden and shed at the D8 property

In the front room, O’Brien recommended having a flush wood-burning stove installed and O’Brien finished off the look by tiling around it and adding timbre corniche detail to give a it a contemporary feel. He also added a large, black-framed circular mirror above the mantel piece. The floors here are laminated faux-wood and the room is bright due to a Velux window in the roof above the mezzanine, and the fact that the ceiling here is particularly high.

Clarkson painted the walls throughout the house white to increase the feeling of space. She added splashes of colour in the furnishings, such as a pillar-box red lamp stand and a red cabinet and these lift the walls. “I had new striped throws made for the old Habitat couches to give them a new lease of life,” she says.

Designer/renovator Wesley O’Brien

New fittings were installed in the bathroom, which is also white, and O’Brien re-plastered the tiles. The kitchen has been deconstructed and new appliances and a shelving unit from Ikea added. “It worked for me, but someone else might want to add traditional kitchen units,” says Clarkson.

The back room, currently used as a living room, has discreetly placed wardrobes with shelving space above it and a rectangular window, letting in light from the kitchen. The artwork on the wall is from Ikea. There’s a Velux window in the ceiling here too, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open to a sunny, south-facing back garden.

The bedroom on the mezzanine level fits a king-size bed

At over 18 ft-long, the garden is bigger than most on the road. The small shed on the right hand side of the garden was the original outside toilet. Clarkson removed the artificial grass, which she describes as a “soggy carpet” and had gravel and paving stones laid instead to create an attractive outdoor dining area. She added a new shed, a table and chairs, and an outdoor stove and uses the space for entertaining.

Despite living in a much bigger house before this, she quickly got used to the size of No 60 but did have to de-clutter her belongings to fit. “It was stuffed for a long time after I moved in,” she says. “Then I decided to do a huge clear out. We all tend to hang on to things we don’t need and will never use again. It felt great to let them go.”

She’s got to know many of her neighbours on the street and says the area has a good sense of community. “Harty Place has a really nice vibe and Dublin 8 has every amenity right on your doorstep. It’s a 15 minute stroll from the city centre.”

She adds: “I’ve realised that post-pandemic, I want to be closer to the sea.” Dun Laoghaire is her target destination and now the Felicity Fox Estate Agency seeks €360,000 for No60.

