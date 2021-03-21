The room outside: how to create an outdoor haven for family and friends

This summer, our gardens look set to become our main places for entertainment, and will likely be the only way to relax with friends when restrictions are lifted.

So, how do you create an enchanting space that is functional and weatherproof? Let’s have a look at some really hands-on advice for making your garden a versatile and spectacular place to be.

Create an outdoor room

We are all familiar with the idea of creating a room outside but, practically speaking, it can be hard to know where to begin. The easiest place to start is to explore what you see yourself doing in the garden. Do you want to have dinner parties? Are you hoping to lounge casually with friends on late-summer evenings by a fire? Consider what your ideal scenario is.

We are in a time when boundaries are ever-shifting so our garden spaces also need to be somewhat adaptable. This is good news in one way, because spaces can become more multi-functional. For now, hold back on solid, built-in seating areas and consider your space as something open and flexible: adaptable depending on what’s needed at different times.

Chairs and lounger sets can be moved, boundaries expanded and patio dining tables rearranged to suit our daily needs — whether that means for the people we live with, or socially distanced meet-ups with friends.

Make the space usable

Making the space functional and usable in all weathers and at all times is more important than ever. This will open up new possibilities for meeting friends, as well as for family living. In our climate, this means making part of the space sheltered from rain and wind where possible. A simple pergola design can totally transform the usability of your outdoor room. This can be glazed or covered in polycarbonate or other sheeting, and also used to grow climbing plants. While glasshouses, gazebos and garden rooms are great additions for us and our direct families, when it comes to socialising in Covid times, pergolas allow for a free flow of air while still providing cover.

Create more space

Now that we need to socially distance, space has become more important than ever. This has an impact on our design decisions. If you are planning a patio area, be as generous as you can to allow for a multitude of layouts. Where before we might have chosen a patio area for a table and six chairs, now we need space enough to add extra seating and even extend the space at times. So be generous with patios and hardscape areas, and if the patio size feels too large, you could create several smaller areas that can be adapted over time.

Expand Close The raised lawn in this garden by Sean Russell creates ‘bubbles’ of space. Photo: Mike Hannon. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The raised lawn in this garden by Sean Russell creates ‘bubbles’ of space. Photo: Mike Hannon.

Bubbles of space

Often, gardens are not used to their full advantage, with many areas being forgotten about and left to only planting. There is something so gorgeous about meandering to the back of the garden, finding a space to relax, and looking back at your home. This gives you a totally different appreciation and viewpoint. How about hanging a hammock in the shady corner? Or a couple of lounger seats in a spot that gets evening sun?

Social spacings that feel good in the garden

One of the biggest challenges right now, and one which has many of us feeling somewhat uncomfortable, is the lack of clear boundaries when it comes to gardens. When we can visit each other again, a great idea is to gently create comfortable spaces where people don’t need to worry about staying apart, because this naturally happens through the design. Consider several bubbles of seating, all facing each other around a large patio space. If you space chairs around a central fire pit, for example, this becomes a gorgeous social circle. If you’re hosting a dinner party, think of placing similar or matching tables side by side and spaced, but decorated in a continuous design.

Social garden ideas

Find a place to hang out

Hammocks are the epitome of a happy place: that slow swinging movement and the relaxed feel of lying cocooned inside. By placing two hammocks a little bit apart, you can create a wonderful conversation space to catch up with friends.

Expand Close Hammocks are great for relaxing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hammocks are great for relaxing

Outdoor games

There are many games that can be played outside and that allow for socially distanced fun. Leave a level area of lawn for boules, croquet or even a giant Jenga or chess set.

Expand Close Outdoor games are great fun / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Outdoor games are great fun

Movies al fresco

What about creating your very own garden movie night? If you have access to a small projector and screen (hanging a large white sheet will do), then add some comfy loungers, blankets, pillows — and popcorn.

Expand Close A projector can be used for an outdoor movie night / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A projector can be used for an outdoor movie night

Planting for entertainment

Perfume your space

One of the best ways to create a comfortable haven is by planting scented climbers or plants beside seating areas. If you have a pergola, trellis or wall, you can plant scented jasmine, rose or honeysuckle.

Expand Close Honeysuckle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Honeysuckle

Plant some edibles

Edible plants are often incredibly beautiful and combining them as part of the design is a must. Climbing nasturtiums can be harvested for salads; herbs such as rosemary and lavender can be used to create small hedges; and, for winter, purple kale and other edibles can look strikingly beautiful added to borders. These can then become part of your outdoor dining experience too, making their way into salads and to flavour barbecue food.