Spring gardening – how to make a fresh start and embrace new beginnings

Getting to know your garden before rushing headlong into planting will help save time, effort and money. Here are a few surprisingly simple things to think about before you start.

Make a plan. Work with whatever nature, the previous owner or indeed the builder has left you with. Decide roughly where you want your flower beds and borders; a sheltered, sunny spot for a table, lawns, trees; maybe a pond or veg beds. Sometimes a garden is as much about what you take out as what you put in, so decide what stays or goes. Try not to plant trees near walls or buildings, as roots could undermine the foundations.

Work out the aspect and climate of your space. Stand out in your garden and observe where the sun is morning and evening, and where the prevailing wind comes from. This will be your friend, as many shrubs and trees, such as Japanese maples, need protection from cold winds or hot, scorching sun.

Either test your soil or take a peek into your neighbours’ garden and ask them what grows well. Plants like rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias like acid soil and won’t thrive in sandy or alkaline soil. Remember that container gardening can come in handy for those plants. Read books by someone like Beth Chatto, whose wise words “right plant, right place” have made her a gardening legend.

The good news is there are plants for every type of soil and aspect. Sun, shade, damp or dry, sandy, clay, acid or alkaline are all terms you’ll get used to. A handy tip if you’re Googling is to put in the word Ireland as part of the search, because sun in this part of the world doesn’t mean the same as sun in Italy or Greece.

Plant trees and shrubs as soon as you can, as they’ll be getting on with the growing as you get on with life.

Other terms to familiarise yourself with are evergreen, deciduous, perennial, annual and biennial. Bulbs, corms and tubers all add colour to the garden so pick a few favourites to start with. For example, when planting daffodils, try miniature ones like ‘Tête-à-tête’, as you’ll still have colour but you won’t have two feet of greenery to look at for months as they die back. Underplant summer-flowering shrubs or roses with bulbs so you have something to look at in that spot in spring.

The great thing to remember about gardens is, like us, they can change over time. Gardens never stop growing and evolving, and the key is to enjoy it. Gardening is good for mind, heart and soul, and can literally bring us back down to earth.