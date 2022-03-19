| 8.5°C Dublin

Spring gardening – how to make a fresh start and embrace new beginnings

Whether it’s a whole new garden or a new plan for an existing one, Rosie Maye has top tips to get you started

Rosie Maye says gardening is good for mind, heart and soul, and can literally bring us back down to earth Expand

Getting to know your garden before rushing headlong into planting will help save time, effort and money. Here are a few surprisingly simple things to think about before you start.

Make a plan. Work with whatever nature, the previous owner or indeed the builder has left you with. Decide roughly where you want your flower beds and borders; a sheltered, sunny spot for a table, lawns, trees; maybe a pond or veg beds. Sometimes a garden is as much about what you take out as what you put in, so decide what stays or goes. Try not to plant trees near walls or buildings, as roots could undermine the foundations.

