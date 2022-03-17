Spring gardening – Bring the outside in with these 5 hot house plant trends

As we embrace colour and maximalism across fashion and interiors, it’s no surprise that the trend has trickled down to colourful house plants — and the flamingo flower is a popular choice.

This glossy-leaved Anthurium is generally found in the wild across South America and the Caribbean.

But, says Sian Noel D’Avila of independent plant shop Potty Mouth, it needs a bit of attention.

“The flamingo flower likes a bright spot and to be kept a little moist at all times. You’ll want to feed the plant monthly with liquid fertiliser during spring and summer.”

Pink flamingo flower, €14, pottymouth.ie

Satin pothos

While hanging plants that trail in front of windows or drape from shelves have always been popular, the satin pothos is the vine plant of the moment. Low-maintenance yet striking, its heart-shaped leaves will climb around a room and add plenty of visual interest.

Rachel Clarke of independent plant shop Clay Plants says it requires a bright, well-lit space but can also “handle moderate light should you want to place it back from a window or a bookshelf”. Water when the soil begins to dry.

Satin pothos, €15, clayplants.ie

Elephant ear

If you’re looking for a statement plant that turns a room into a leafy paradise, the elephant ear — or Alocasia Zebrina — will do the job very nicely. Native to southeast Asia, this statuesque rainforest plant features gorgeous arrow-shaped leaves that resemble the ears of an elephant, hence the name, and zebra-striped stems.

The elephant ear is becoming more popular with plant collectors, but it requires a little bit of extra attention. The team at Glas Plants describe it as being “on the thirsty side” so make sure the soil is consistently moist. Elephant ears like bright, indirect light but be warned, too much direct sunlight can scorch its leaves.

Elephant ear, €16.99, glasplants.ie

Monstera deliciosa ‘Variegata’

You’ve no doubt seen the Monstera deliciosa, or Swiss cheese plant, all over your Instagram feed. It’s arguably the world’s most popular house plant. But now, as tastes become more sophisticated, plant lovers seek new varieties. Enter the Monstera deliciosa ‘Variegata’, a fabulous two-tone plant with a cream-and-green marbled pattern and hefty price tag. They’re hard to find and, thus, very expensive. Howbert & Mays on Clare Street, Dublin, recently had 10 — priced at €145 a plant, they sold out in days.

howbertandmays.ie

White Rabbit’s Foot

Indoor ferns have long been a popular choice. Enthusiasts love the ethereal wisp of the asparagus fern and the prehistoric beauty of the Boston fern. But plant trends are in constant flux and the fern-of-the-moment is undoubtedly the white rabbit’s foot variety, otherwise known as Humata tyermanii. This slow-growing house plant isn’t as finicky as other ferns, which often require high humidity and dappled shade. It’s happy on a windowsill but avoid direct sunlight. Plant Life in Dublin recommends watering well in warmer months, allowing the top of the soil to dry slightly between watering.

White rabbit’s foot fern, €7.99, plantlife.ie

