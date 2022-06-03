Robot gets to the heart of cardiovascular health at Bloom

Pictured at the Croi Heart Garden at the 16th annual Bloom Festival are Dr Derek O’Keeffe, Professor of Medical Device Technology, NUI Galway, and Colin Barrett, IoT Country Manager in Vodafone Ireland, with heart health robot 'Dave'. One of the highlights of the garden are the ‘Drone Bees’ developed by NUI Galway’s Hive Lab. These are small, lightweight drones that pollinate flowers in the garden using Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to show how technology can help overcome the declining bee population. As one of the sponsors at the garden, Vodafone Ireland are highlighting the importance of technology in the preservation of biodiversity and in tackling the climate crisis. Photo: Naoise Culhane.

If you’re not careful the robots will get you at Bloom! But don’t worry, they’re friendly and only looking out for your health.

Professor Derek O’Keeffe, a consultant physician at the University Hospital Galway and a very clever robot, Dave, are currently welcoming the crowds to Croí - the very first Cardiovascular Garden at Bloom.

The panama hat-wearing robot, when prompted, tells people about the importance of heart health as they peruse the garden bursting full of flowers.

Prof O’Keeffe told Independent.ie: “The idea of the garden has come as a result of when I'm seeing my patients, I often tell them that their blood vessels are like tubes.”

Prof O’Keeffe points to an empty, red, circular entrance to the garden - symbolising a healthy spacious blood vessel – and then to a red circular area, crammed full of flowers - to signify a blocked, unhealthy blood vessel.

“The garden shows everyone visually why the blood flow is less in some vessels because it's blocked. So then people can ask what causes it to be blocked?” Prof O’Keeffe said.

“It might be smoking, overeating, under exercising, diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension and stress. The garden is a really good visual for people.

“And all those things are controllable. You can't pick your parents, your genes, but all of these things you can actually control to get back to a more open heart.”

Even the fence surrounding the garden is designed to mimic an ECG system with a heart strip.

Prof O’Keeffe points to one section of the fence and explains this area is the same as a doctor would see if someone has arrhythmia, a line that juts up and down dramatically.

The garden is also scattered with flowers, either used in heart medicine or shaped like the human heart.

“If I meet a patient in a hospital, I would give them a medicine like digoxin which comes from the plant digitalis,” Prof O’Keeffe said.

A white and red installation also symbolises a red blood cell, with a large white cholesterol patch below it.

While Japanese cherry trees with red marks have branches “just like your blood vessel,” Prof O’Keeffe added.

The garden has received the Silver Guild Award and so far it’s proving one of the main draws at Bloom today.

But for Prof O’Keeffe and the team behind the garden, including research engineer, Hamendra Warlkicker, from the Health Innovation Engineering Project (HIVE) at NUI Galway, the crowds are important, to spread the message of heart care.

“If we had more spaces like this, it would educate people on health because it’s so illustrative,” Prof O’Keeffe said.

“It might really hit home and change someone’s life. I’m a doctor and an amateur gardener, so I’m delighted to be here and to have received an award at Bloom.”

The public can vote for their favourite garden by texting their choice to 51500 (Standard rate SMS). Votes must be made before Monday at 1pm. For more information log onto www.bordbiabloom.com.