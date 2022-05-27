On the market – four in Dublin 9 for under €400,000

28 Joyce Road, Drumcondra

€395k Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra (01) 837 373

James Joyce was 12 when he lived in Millbourne Avenue, Drumcondra in 1894. While the writer’s one-time home has since been demolished, he is memorialised in nearby Joyce Road where No28 is a semi-detached ‘pillar’ style house of the typically found in many housing estates in the 1950s.

Spanning 807 sq ft, it has a living room, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a WC upstairs. A side garage could be converted to provide extra living space, subject to planning. Griffith Park and the National Botanic Gardens are a five-minute walk away.

€395k 000 Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Located off the Old Airport Road, Oakpark Close is a cul-de-sac of terraced and semi-detached houses a short walk from the Omni Shopping Centre. No6 is an end-of-terrace property with a sitting room, living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a family bathroom above.

The attic has been converted for use as a playroom/den or home office, while a separate annex at the back has two bedrooms and a bathroom. It’s a five-minute drive to the airport and 15 minutes to the city centre, or half an hour on the No16 bus.

€395k DNG Phibsboro: (01) 830 0989

With the Helix, DCU, Beaumont Hospital and Albert College Park on the doorstep, Shanowen Park is well placed to access a host of amenities in this north Dublin suburb. No57 is an extended three-bed semi with 1,055 sq ft of living space including a living room, dining room, kitchen and guest WC downstairs and three bedrooms and a family bathroom above.

A front drive provides off-street parking and a garage with side and rear access could be converted, subject to planning. It’s a five-minute walk to Omni Shopping Centre and 7km north of the city centre.

€375k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Situated off Larkhill Road in Whitehall, Glencloy Road is a stone’s throw from several supermarkets, shopping centres and DCU. No37 is a 985 sq ft semi with steps leading up to its front door with stained glass panels.

On the ground floor there’s a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and a covered storage area leading out to the gravelled back garden, which has shrubs lining one side. There are three bedrooms upstairs.

It’s within walking distance of national and secondary schools along with several sports clubs including Na Fíanna GAA Club, Glasnevin Tennis Club and Tolka Rovers.