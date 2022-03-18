| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My spring at Glin Castle – a time to plan and dream in pursuit of the perfect garden

Catherine FitzGerald describes the beauties of spring at Glin, and the garden jobs to tackle now, from moving to mulching. The days are stretching out, the quality of the light is changing; it’s time to get busy 

Catherine Fitzgerald in the Gardens of Glin Castle in Limerick. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Poppies Expand

Close

Catherine Fitzgerald in the Gardens of Glin Castle in Limerick. Picture: Frank McGrath

Catherine Fitzgerald in the Gardens of Glin Castle in Limerick. Picture: Frank McGrath

Poppies

Poppies

/

Catherine Fitzgerald in the Gardens of Glin Castle in Limerick. Picture: Frank McGrath

Catherine FitzGerald

It has been a season of storms and gales. Here at Glin, on the Shannon Estuary, swirls of sleet — or is it hail? — are suddenly falling outside my bedroom window and the winds have picked up again. Trees have been uprooted over the winter and are lying on their sides, their wide, shallow root systems exposed.

Our normally picturesque babbling brook, which runs down the side of the garden, fringed in ferns and woodrush, has turned into an aggressive torrent. At a certain point, it sinks underground into two old stone box drains that sit side by side — normally hidden — but due to the force of water, the earth ceiling has started to collapse. We will have perplexing engineering works on our hands. So far we have dug out a huge slag heap of soil and stone — what is the solution? We aren’t sure yet.

Most Watched

Privacy