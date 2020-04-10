Just add water - invite nature back to your garden with a pond

Leonie Cornelius

Adding a pond to your garden for wildlife is one of the best things you can do to help regenerate biodiversity.

It’s amazing to think that almost every body of water, from the smallest to the largest, has value for living organisms. Even the smallest pond in your garden is one of the most effective ways of inviting nature back into your space.

Why a pond?

Our waterways are becoming polluted and our bogs depleted, and this has a big effect on all those creatures that depend on water to live. Not only does a pond add light, reflection and depth to a space, but it can be a complex habitat with plants and algae, herbivores, predators, scavengers, decomposers, parasites and more.

What you need to know

1. How big is big enough?

Everyone has space for a small pond or water feature. If you have a large site, then your pond could be a home to a wide array of wildlife — damselflies, dragonflies, frogs, maybe even Ireland’s only newt. If you have a smaller garden, then even a bird bath or a large bowl can be a great way of bringing both wildlife and la beautiful design feature into a space. In fact, a series of small ponds across a neighbourhood can be even better than one large one.





2. Where to site your pond

While you may be tempted to create a pond in a damp, dark part of land where water naturally sits, the ideal location to attract wildlife is a sunny, south-facing site. Some shade during the day helps prevent algae.





3. Design for wildlife

No matter what shape or style you go for, your pond should have at least one slope or ramp to allow wildlife to get in and out. Shallower areas allow birds to bathe, amphibians to spawn and if animals such as hedgehogs fall in, they have a slope to crawl out and escape. It’s a good idea to add stones to make a variety of depths and some shelves so you can put in plants that need deeper or shallower water. Finish the edge with a layer of stones or pebbles to let wildlife shelter.

If you build it, they will come...

Plants provide food and shelter for wildlife and oxygenate the water. If you’ve built your own pond, you’ll be surprised by how quickly creatures arrive and start colonising the water, particularly in more rural areas. If you’re adding your own plants, then use native and local species wherever possible, as this is best for wildlife. For small water features, growing plants in containers is the best option to get started. Most aquatic plants come in baskets which can be placed straight into the pond onto the shelves or the bottom.

Planting tips

✱ Make sure you place your plants at the correct depth — every plant has a preference.

✱ If potting up, use an aquatic compost or a mix of soil, sand and gravel, again depending on which plants you choose.

✱ You might need to weigh the plants down underwater with pebbles or rocks as they can fall over or float away.

Make it safe

So add a strong decorative metal screen or grid above or just below the water surface which still allows for planting and wildlife but removes the risk of falling in.

A rigid mesh can also be purchased.

Natural pond cleaner

Did you know that adding barley straw pads or lavender to your pond for the spring months helps keep it free of blanketweed and algae?

Go on a pond safari

Take a fine net and a little tray or plate and go pond dipping. Nothing to see? Look more closely: pond life is often very, very small. Watch that lump of green gunk and see if anything moves. And don’t forget to put it all back in the water afterwards.

