| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Join the Grow It Yourself revolution – with 5 foods you can grow right now

Growing food is a way to be secure in scary times, writes Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is the founder of GIY Expand

Close

Michael Kelly is the founder of GIY

Michael Kelly is the founder of GIY

Michael Kelly is the founder of GIY

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about why so many people are getting interested in growing their own food again. When we started GIY back in 2008 the bottom was about to fall out of the economy and food growing was something tangible for people to hold onto when the pillars of society were crumbling all around us. So it made sense then. But what’s the motivation 14 years on for the estimated 250,000 families that have started growing in the last few years?

For sure, Covid has rattled the foundations of society all over again and made us feel less secure about ourselves and the world around us. So it’s natural we’d zero in on the most basic tenets of our existence growing and cooking the food we eat as a way to feel more secure in scary times.

Most Watched

Privacy