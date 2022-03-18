Join the Grow It Yourself revolution – with 5 foods you can grow right now

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about why so many people are getting interested in growing their own food again. When we started GIY back in 2008 the bottom was about to fall out of the economy and food growing was something tangible for people to hold onto when the pillars of society were crumbling all around us. So it made sense then. But what’s the motivation 14 years on for the estimated 250,000 families that have started growing in the last few years?

For sure, Covid has rattled the foundations of society all over again and made us feel less secure about ourselves and the world around us. So it’s natural we’d zero in on the most basic tenets of our existence — growing and cooking the food we eat — as a way to feel more secure in scary times.

At the same time, many of us are asking more questions about our food and where it comes from. We know now that our addiction to highly processed foods has created a pandemic of human ill-health and put Ireland on track to be the EU’s most obese nation by 2025.

We also know, categorically, that our food system is one of the biggest contributors to climate change, causing a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

By growing some food ourselves, we start to create a more meaningful, sensible and simpler relationship with real food. The more we eat whole foods grown in the living soil, the more alien the processed gunk seems to be.

And, of course, once you start growing, myriad other benefits present themselves. It is a purposeful, optimistic, mindful activity that gets you out of your head and into your hands.

Michael Kelly says it's easy to plant and grown your own veg

Michael Kelly says it's easy to plant and grown your own veg

It gives you access to the very best, seasonal organic produce with zero food miles. Food growers eat with the seasons and, as a result, they are eating food that is at its most nutritious and (hallelujah) most delicious.

So that’s the prize. But do you really have the time, the space and the knowledge to grow successfully? On the time issue — yes, it will take some time.

But what would you rather do — slouch in front of the telly while doom-scrolling on social media? Or get out of your head and into your hands with some mindful seed sowing or weeding?

As with all things in life, we have a choice about what to spend our time doing.

Do you need space to grow? Well yes, ideally, but bear these two things in mind. I know a guy who grew €900 worth of vegetables on a 5m squared apartment balcony in pots and containers. And last year, in our model suburban back garden here at GROW HQ, we grew 50kg of vegetables — a quarter of a family’s average annual vegetable needs — from three small raised beds and a little greenhouse.

The more space you have, the more you will be able to grow ultimately — but I always recommend starting small to give your knowledge a chance to catch up with your enthusiasm. Yes, there is lots to learn. I am entering my 18th year of food growing and I am still learning. It’s a life skill and, like any life skill worth having, it takes time to master.

The good news is you don’t have to spend lots of money to start. On a basic level you need seeds and something to grow them in. That means some good, peat-free potting compost and something to put the compost in. For smaller scale growing that could be seed trays, pots, containers (or even an upcycled colander, a Belfast sink etc) or for a slightly bigger scale, buy or build a timber raised bed. Check out our seeds, starter kits and online courses at giy.ie. We’re a social enterprise so by buying from us, you’re helping us in our aim to teach the world to grow.

It’s really only if you move beyond the container growing phase that you might need to buy some basic tools — a trowel, spade, fork and rake. A hoe is a mighty way to stay on top of weeding if you have a larger area to manage. Don’t waste money on gloves — get your hands dirty, it’s good for the soul.

Finally, don’t be afraid. Growing your own food really isn’t all that scary as things go. Sure, things might not grow properly but in the scheme of the problems we face as a world, that’s not such a big deal is it? Seeds want to grow and they know what to do next. Stick them in the soil and off you go.

Vegetable selection

Vegetable selection

Five things to grow now

1. Potatoes Sow seed potatoes from March on. Early potatoes produce ‘new’ spuds that are harvested in June. They can be grown in grow bags, containers or raised beds.

2. Peas Sow from April and harvest from July to September. Support pea plants with sticks. Grow in window boxes or outside in raised beds.

3. Beetroot Sow regularly from March onwards. Start in trays indoors before planting out 10 cm apart. Can be grown in window boxes or in raised beds.

4. Salad leaves Sow a small number of seeds every two weeks from February to August for a continuous supply. Salad leaves can be started off in trays or pots and planted out when seedlings.

5. Tomatoes For best results, grow indoors or in a greenhouse. Sow seeds in February and plant out in May. Harvest them from July.

The three types of compost

Seed Compost: For starting seeds off in trays or pots.

Potting Compost: Enough nutrition to support plants for around one to three months, so ideal for little seedlings.

Compost: Made in a compost heap or bin by rotting down plant matter. Loaded with nutrients.

Michael Kelly is the founder of GIY. For more tips and growing resources visit www.giy.ie

