It's flower power as Chelsea goes online

Horticultural experts are highlighting the value of gardening for people's wellbeing during lockdown as the Chelsea Flower Show kicks off online.

This week, tens of thousands were expecting to head to the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London, to see the gardens and displays at the world-famous flower show. But with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of the physical show, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has taken the showpiece gardening event online, with content on different themes added each day from today to May 23.

There will be insights into the gardens and nurseries of top gardeners, Chelsea designers and horticultural specialists, with themes for each day ranging from wildlife garden to health and wellbeing, perfect plants and growing in small and indoor spaces.

Visitors will also be able to go on a lockdown tour of London's parks, see potting demonstrations and join lunchtime Q&As.

It comes as polling for the RHS suggests a majority of people (57pc) who have gardens and outdoor spaces value them more than before lockdown and seven in 10 (71pc) feel they have helped their mental health in recent weeks.

Irish Independent