Gorgeous grasses - Diarmuid Gavin on the best ornamental grasses for autumn

In early autumn, the contemporary garden takes on different textures and colours as a new palette of plants matures. It's peak time for many of the ornamental grasses that have started flowering and will continue to do so well into deepest winter. Some, such as Miscanthus, will look superb almost through to spring, standing tall with flowerheads that remain intact, albeit fading to silver. I don't cut these back until around March or April, as they are still providing good interest in the garden before the spring perennials really take off.

Block-planting of ornamental grasses has been used to great effect by garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith beside the Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley in England (pictured above). This area features Miscanthus grass and pillars of Carpinus (hornbeam). Autumnal sunshine often bathes the feather-like flowerheads in a remarkable warm glow, and a light breeze can cause the whole plantation to wave back and forth.

As part of larger-scale landscaping, grasses can look wonderful planted en masse but in the smaller garden that approach doesn't always work so well. I think they're often best planted in combination with colourful perennials or to soften evergreen plantings, so that some structural interest remains once the more delicate grasses collapse at the end of the season.

Grasses are relatively low-maintenance - though if you have a lot of them, the annual cutting-back can be quite a job. Using evergreen varieties such as Carex morrowii (pictured left) will lessen the work. These can a get a little scruffy so can benefit from a cut-back every few years to allow for fresh, clean growth.

There's great versatility to be found when it comes to this type of planting, with varieties suitable for both sun and shade positions, damp or dry conditions. Taller columnar types can make good focal points or upright accents in a border, while the fountain-shape varieties look really well in pots. Here are some ideas of how to combine them with other plants...

Stipa gigantea is the graceful giant of the grass world, achieving heights of over 2.5 metres, but because the stems are so see-through and the fountains of golden oat-like flowers are light and airy, it never overpowers. This is gorgeous paired with Verbena bonariensis - which has little balls of mauve flowers that seem to float atop leggy stems - as well as Sanguisorba, with its bottlebrush flowers on tall stems.

Pennisetum, or Chinese fountain grass, has fluffy bottlebrush flowers, which tempt you to caress them. 'Karley Rose' has lovely rose-purple flower spikes and I've planted them beside Buxus balls to loosen the planting scheme. For smaller gardens, 'Little Bunny' is more compact and would associate well with late-flowering perennials such as Michaelmas daisies (Aster) and cheerful Rudbeckia 'Goldsturm'.

Stipa tenuissima, or Mexican feather grass, is a cute little grass with a fluffy blond ponytail that works well in many herbaceous planting schemes. It loves the sun and is wonderful for introducing a light, feathery effect and linking different groups of plants.

Imperata cylindrica is the Japanese blood grass, which has flat, lime-green leaves that turn blood red from the tips towards the bases, making a dramatic display. Its fiery appearance pairs well with those late-summer, bold-coloured perennials such as the false sunflower, Heliopsis, rich red and orange Helenium, and Crocosmia. Grow it in full sun or partial shade but keep it moist for optimal appearance.

Hakonechloa is the Japanese forest grass and perhaps my favourite - it looks so good for much of the year. The surprise every autumn is the beautiful orange tints that appear. It has a wonderful dome shape and at the moment I'm pairing it with Hydrangea 'Annabelle' for a cool, elegant, white and green planting scheme.

Top Tip

Cute, fluffy Mexican feather grass (Stipa tenuissima) looks particularly attractive when paired with some pretty pink Cosmos.

Weekend Magazine