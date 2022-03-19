Get set to take a walk on the wild side – 5 tips to start your rewilding journey

Hands up who loves the idea of rewilding your garden but can’t quite allow the garden to go all-out wild? As a designer, many of my clients love the wild aesthetic and want to encourage wildlife and nature to flourish, but there is often confusion over how to even start on a rewilding mission.

I am often asked, “Isn’t rewilding simply allowing nature to do whatever it wants?” and if this is indeed the case, where does that leave the aesthetes among us who crave some type of formally designed beauty within nature?

In theory it is true: rewilding gardens is about allowing nature to do its thing. But the reality is that in urban gardening, this is a much more nuanced and subtle journey, one that takes careful thought in order to gain a balance between us humans and nature with its many forms of wildlife.

This is particularly relevant in the context of how we have developed as a culture, and the urban context nature now finds itself thrown into. It’s that age-old question: where does human design end — and nature’s begin? And how do we ensure there is a place for both in our gardens?

So if rewilding isn’t just about sitting back and doing nothing, then where do we begin this journey of reconnection?

We begin with understanding ‘the why’

It makes sense to begin asking ourselves where the need for this more holistic way of looking at design within gardens comes from, and what are the reasons for the need to rewild our gardens. The answer? Massive decline in our biodiversity — and the recent attention paid to this in the media.

Simply put: we finally see that what we have been doing up to now has not worked for us or for nature, and now is the time to find a new balance. Added to this, in an ever more switched-on and tech-connected world, many of us are craving a more basic balance with nature — one that aids mindfulness and internal equilibrium. We now know that bringing the wild into our living spaces is a powerful antidote to the stress of modern living.

So what are the benefits of rewilding gardens?

Basically, if done right, there are so many benefits — for us and for nature. From our point of view, the balance found in a more relaxed and natural space, one which we share with a diverse range of insects and wildlife, has a good effect on our bodies and minds — from a greater sense of connection and calm to an appreciation and gratitude for our natural world.

From the nature side, rewilding brings benefits to the basics of our green spaces: the nurturing and regeneration of soil, as well as creating havens for insects and animals. This sense of cohabiting benefits all, and is one of the greatest wins of rewilding — particularly for urban spaces.

But where do I start?

Now we know the why, let’s look at some really simple steps for you to begin your beautiful rewilding journey.

1. Rewild yourself

Since rewilding is all about finding a new relationship with nature, I would suggest simply spending some time outdoors and really seeing what brings you most joy. Spending time in your space surrounded by green, by ladybirds, butterflies and bees, is good for the soul. Taking this time will help you start to look at where your rewilding efforts can begin.

2. Go organic

This is non-negotiable in a rewilding context. In this approach there is no place for weedkillers, pesticides and other harmful chemicals. If you do one thing in the garden this year, go natural and organic, and see your garden thrive. The magic of this is that once you ditch the chemicals, nature can rebalance itself and you will even start to find fewer pests on your plants as the balance of pests and predators is restored.

3. Mow less, cut higher or allow areas to grow wild

There are plenty of ways to wild up your lawn. One simple beginner step is to set your blades so you have a higher cut, allowing for more biodiversity to flourish. Allowing the grass to grow high or planting a wildflower meadow are both wonderful ways to make a huge difference. Consider mowing areas or pathways around a soft, wild area, something that can be an impressive design feature. The balance of mown pathways through rich tapestries of wild perennials or meadow is stunning and it will become home to a vast array of wildlife.

4. Leave some corners undisturbed

Celebrate that little forgotten corner in the back that has nettles and untidy logs — this can be the most valuable part of the garden for wildlife. Make sure you have some undisturbed areas scattered about. A pile of untidy leaves may annoy you, but when you think it may become a home to insects or small mammals, you might be more forgiving. Remind yourself that nature is magic and everything has its place in a rewilded garden.

5. Every little counts

Rewilding is often associated with large, open countryside but there are plenty of ways to rewild even a smaller space. The most important thing is to add areas of planting that become havens for animals and insects. And remember — one balcony or garden might not seem as though it will make a difference but when we as a community begin to create wild spaces, these can become part of a greater whole, creating wildlife corridors across our cities and countries.

The ABCs of rewilding: a simple three-step design for going wild

Finding a way to balance the beauty of nature is a wonderful starting point in the garden. It is not a matter of choosing between design and nature, but figuring out how we can co-exist and live with wildlife and nature in a harmonious way. Designing around this is a super starting point. Here is a simple three-step design approach to begin going wild.

A Start with a layer of evergreen plants, which give the garden visual structure. These will be the backbone of a good design. Anything from clipped box to yew, pittosporum and much more can become an anchor within a wilder space.

B Ensure you have valuable layers of supportive hedges, shrubs and wild areas for wildlife. Native hedging is always best and consider the seasons here too — spring flowering for pollinators and also autumn berries and hips. All are valuable to invite the wild into your space.

C Add a rich tapestry of beautiful pollinator-friendly plants that will delight the eye, invite biodiversity and celebrate the seasons. Choose from endless ideas depending on your location and style — from scabious to borage, echinacea to open dahlias, all the way to surprising additions such as ribwort plantain. The idea is to mix the best for wildlife with your own favourites for maximum benefit all round.

How to aim for maximum biodiversity

Remember that when we allow nature to fully take over and rewild, we often see particular plants become dominant. This can be counter-productive in the bid to help wildlife. What we want is maximum biodiversity. One way to ensure this, and therefore that many animals and insects are looked after, is to plant a wide range of nectar- and food-rich plants.

Think seasonally so there is something there for wildlife at all times of the year; consider early flowering perennials such as winter-flowering heather, winter-flowering honeysuckle and evergreen clematis.

Winter aconite (Eranthis hyemalis) and our native primroses are also very valuable low-growing flowers to include in a seasonal wildlife scheme.

Late-season flowering trees and shrubs with berries such as rowan trees — Sorbus vilmorinii (Vilmorin’s rowan) and the native Euonymus europaeus (the spindle tree) and the native tea viburnum (Viburnum setigerum) are all great providers of berries for birds. Other winter plants such as sarcococca, hamamelis, mahonia and forsythia are valuable for insects that stay out in milder weather.

To learn more about wild gardens and get customised tips and ideas for your garden based on the three-step plan above, sign up to Leonie’s new Wild Side package (leoniecornelius.com).

Year of the Triffids: it’s been a wild ride in the garden

With wildflowers, you can’t just sit back and let it happen – nature will find a way, says Emily Hourican

It started, as most things do, with the best of intentions. A patch of garden down at the end, by the shed, that gets sun but is out of the way, a little bit wild; not within the scope of my main gardening efforts. What to do with it? I know, plant wildflowers. That way, I would be doing A Good Thing — we love wildflowers, right? The environment loves wildflowers? — while not making more work for myself.

I bought a pack of mixed seeds, scattered them and sat back. Year One was lovely: a delicate bloom of different flowers — wild poppies, camomile, cornflower, ox-eye daisies, wild carrot and more. Blues, yellows, reds, pinks. So pretty. So sustainable, I thought.

Year Two, only a handful of the original mix came back up. The poppies were there, the ox-eye daisies, and an awful lot of what I think were corncockle. These were clearly very happy. They grew tall and abundant that year, rather dominating all the other flowers.

Year Three was like something out of an alien movie. Nothing came up except the corncockles, and they were on the march. A vast network of tough, hairy stems, with an insufficient amount of pinky purple flowers to make up for the stems. They began to spread vigorously from their designated patch, advancing ominously into the bed beside, and on around the back of the shed.

Year Three-and-a-half — I dug most of them up. Not all. I’ve planted other things there and will be keeping a close eye on the abundant corncockles. Lesson learned? Even with wildflowers, you can’t just sit back and let it happen. Nature finds a way. We need to find a way too.