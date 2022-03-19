| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Get set to take a walk on the wild side – 5 tips to start your rewilding journey

Garden designer Leonie Cornelius tells us why finding a joyful and harmonious balance between human interaction and wild nature is the best recipe for successful rewilding – of your garden and yourself

Leonie Cornelius Bloom Lake Garden, A Love Letter to the West. Photo by Colin Gillen/framelight.ie Expand

Close

Leonie Cornelius Bloom Lake Garden, A Love Letter to the West. Photo by Colin Gillen/framelight.ie

Leonie Cornelius Bloom Lake Garden, A Love Letter to the West. Photo by Colin Gillen/framelight.ie

Leonie Cornelius Bloom Lake Garden, A Love Letter to the West. Photo by Colin Gillen/framelight.ie

Hands up who loves the idea of rewilding your garden but can’t quite allow the garden to go all-out wild? As a designer, many of my clients love the wild aesthetic and want to encourage wildlife and nature to flourish, but there is often confusion over how to even start on a rewilding mission.

I am often asked, “Isn’t rewilding simply allowing nature to do whatever it wants?” and if this is indeed the case, where does that leave the aesthetes among us who crave some type of formally designed beauty within nature?

Most Watched

Privacy