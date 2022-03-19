Four seasons of inspiration – 10 gardens at home and abroad you simply have to visit

Often referred to as the jewel in Ireland’s gardening crown, Altamont Gardens are especially worth a visit in early spring to see the impressive snowdrop collection of previous owner Corona North. The mature beech trees lining what’s known as the Nuns’ Walk provide a stately backdrop for the tiny snowdrops, hellebores and cyclamen nestling underneath. Rhododendrons will delight you in late spring and the roses in midsummer are heavenly. Now run by the OPW, Altamont covers 16 hectares of oaks, a bog garden, Ice Age glen and tranquil lake.

heritageireland.ie

Mount Stewart with Delphiniums

2. Mount Stewart, Co Down

Created by Lady Londonderry a hundred years ago, the gardens at Mount Stewart are world renowned. The layout is formal, though the abundant planting softens this considerably. This 70-acre garden incorporates Italian, Spanish, sunken and shamrock themes combined with elegant topiary and quirky animal statues. The garden has its own microclimate thanks to the Gulf Stream that feeds into the nearby Strangford Lough, and is home to many tropical plants. Spring is especially lovely, when the many rhododendrons and magnolias are in full bloom, with carpets of bluebells, wild garlic and primroses in abundance.

nationaltrust.org.uk/mountstewart

Bodnant Bower of roses

3. Bodnant Gardens, Conwy, Wales

The National Trust gardens at Bodnant in Wales span 80 acres and include a gorge garden, waterfall, hillside walks, a winter garden, lily pond and terraced gardens. A spring visit will delight, with daffodils, bluebells, cherry blossom and a national collection of rhododendrons and magnolias. Visit in June to see the famous laburnum arch, roses and the splendid flowers of Yucca gloriosa, or September to see the woodland lit up in autumn shades.

nationaltrust.org.uk/bodnantgarden

4. Patthana Garden, Co Wicklow

This garden jewel has exquisite planting with spring delights, summer surprises and autumnal glory. It’s a riot of colour from May to November against a backdrop of shrubs, trees and borrowed views of a nearby church spire. Midsummer is glorious, with a mix of perennials, annuals and foliage plants giving an extraordinary palette of colour. Tulips, salvias, coleus, alliums, dahlias and echinaceas all take their turn to delight in an enchanting and ever-changing canvas. The recently added Torc garden brings a welcome extra dimension, with a meadow also planned for this year.

patthanagardenireland.com

5. Kylemore Abbey, Connemara, Co Galway

With breathtaking lakeside walks and Ireland’s largest walled garden, Kylemore Abbey has a fairytale air. The six-acre walled garden contains colourful herbaceous borders, formal flower gardens, and herb and vegetable gardens, complete with restored glasshouses and espalier fruit trees. A summer visit wouldn’t be complete without a walk along the lake to view the Neo-Gothic church resembling a mini cathedral, built as a loving tribute to the late owner’s wife.

kylemoreabbey.com

Tulips at Keukenhof

6. Keukenhof, Holland

Only open for eight weeks a year (March to May), Keukenhof is an exhilarating once-in-a-lifetime visit. With seven million spring bulbs in bloom, each bed is more stunning than the next. Tulips in every colour are the main show but it’s also famous for the river of blue muscari. Twelve buses an hour leave from the airport to the gardens at Lisse just outside Amsterdam.

keukenhof.nl

Japanese Gardens

7. Japanese Gardens, Co Kildare

The Japanese Gardens and adjoining St Fiachra’s Garden are beautiful at any time of year. Highlights are the maples with soft shades in summer and fiery hues in autumn. The white astilbes in June are spectacular too, and long views of the lake and river are naturalistic and tranquil. Worth booking a tour to get an entertaining history of the gardens and the National Stud itself.

irishnationalstud.ie

Agave at Ardan Howth

8. Ardán Garden, Howth, Co Dublin

Ardán Garden is part of the Dublin Garden Trail and an absolute gem. An eclectic mix of glorious herbaceous planting, this is a shaded woodland corner interspersed with whimsical sculptures. The mass planting of Hydrangea ‘Annabelle’ is spectacular in August, and the cool blues of asters contrast with the hot colours of heleniums, rudbeckias and cannas. The half-acre garden is terraced and separated into different spaces, each with a different mood, which makes it feel both intimate and a joy to explore.

dublingardengroup.com

Kilgar

9. Kilgar Gardens, Kilkock, Co Meath

Kilgar covers three acres of immaculately kept gardens, with seven garden rooms to delight the eye. Visit in June to see sumptuous roses, poppies, alliums and catmint in their summer glory. Dahlias and romantic hydrangeas take over in late summer and the fine selection of trees, topiary, grasses and pots mean that there is always something to see. Finish your tour with delicious coffee and cake in the tea rooms for a perfect day out.

kilgargardens.ie

10. Hillier Winter Garden, Hampshire, England

Hillier Winter Garden in Hampshire is at its best from November to March. Mass plantings of dogwood ‘Midwinter Fire’ combine beautifully with the peeling bark of Acer griseum, while the air is heavily scented with daphnes, witch hazels and Christmas box. Other winter stalwarts such as hellebores, snowdrops, mahonia and early camellias are absolute proof that winter gardens can be beautiful too.

hants.gov.uk

If you do one thing… to create softness

If you are planning a new patio area, think more mulch or gravel and less hardscaping. The balance really makes a difference. With more softness,

you can have more plants in gravel, which help wildlife. It’s a simple way of thinking soft without losing out on visual design. LC

