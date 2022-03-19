| 8.5°C Dublin

Four seasons of inspiration – 10 gardens at home and abroad you simply have to visit

What to see, where and when; Rosie Maye has great gardens to visit and be inspired by all year round

Ardan Howth Expand

Often referred to as the jewel in Ireland’s gardening crown, Altamont Gardens are especially worth a visit in early spring to see the impressive snowdrop collection of previous owner Corona North. The mature beech trees lining what’s known as the Nuns’ Walk provide a stately backdrop for the tiny snowdrops, hellebores and cyclamen nestling underneath. Rhododendrons will delight you in late spring and the roses in midsummer are heavenly. Now run by the OPW, Altamont covers 16 hectares of oaks, a bog garden, Ice Age glen and tranquil lake.

1. Altamont Gardens, Co Carlow

heritageireland.ie

