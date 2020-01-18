Diarmuid Gavin: 'Why I'm inspired by Greta's sustainable gardening'

So far we haven't experienced much in the way of frosts or sustained chilled ground over much of the country and some flowering bulbs are beginning to push up their periscope-like flower heads to take a peek at what's going on above ground.

So, let's keep going and consider what we will need to do to prepare for seed sowing. If you haven't already ordered, don't worry - there are plenty of choices available in the garden centre and increasingly in supermarkets.

With so much choice it can be confusing deciding what to grow. In a Greta-inspired renewed mood of sustainable gardening, I'm recommending that you do the same and think of the beauty and ease of cultivating native Irish flowers.

There are many advantages to this style of planting. Wild flowers have been growing happily here since the last Ice Age, which ensures that your pick will be fully adapted to the our climate.

Planted in the right situation, indigenous plants will flourish with little care. Their nectar is palatable to wildlife such as bees and butterflies and moths.

They look immediately "at home", with a simple unengineered beauty. Many species will self-seed, so after planting for one year, they remain tenants of the borders forever! I'm going to start you off with some favourites, designed by nature to delight.

Anthriscus sylvestris has undergone a recent resurgence in popularity. Dismissed as a weed by some, it's commonly known as Cow Parsley. Its masses of white flowers and attractive ferny foliage can be seen from April to June in hedgerows throughout the country. If growing by seed, they're best sown in-situ outdoors as their tap root doesn't like disturbance. It's a great plant for bringing light to partially shady areas and is much loved by hoverflies and honeybees. It's a biennial so you won't get flowers till the following year.

Flowers of foxglove (Digitalis purpurea) in the garden.

Another biennial is Digitalis purpurea (commonly known as Foxglove), a real beauty. I love its soft elongated foliage and flowers which hang like bells from a central stem. On a summer's day many gardeners are mesmerised by the constant busy bees who climb inside the bell and make the individual flowers quiver as they gather pollen. Sow indoors from March or directly outdoors in May. Sow seed on surface of compost, not underneath as they need light to germinate.

Annual seeds are better for novice gardeners as they are easier and will flower this year. Use sterile seed compost and add a fine layer of vermiculite or grit on top of seeds to keep the moisture in. Alternatively, putting some clingfilm over the seed tray or pots after watering will do the same job. Here I'd recommend the delightful corncockle, Agrostemma githago, an elegant annual with silky pink blooms (though toxic if eaten), the classic red common poppy Papaver rhoeas (pictured main photo) and the cornflower which will keep bumble bees happy from June through to September.

The common poppy - Papaver rhoeas

If you're interested in this style of native gardening and whether your plot is the size of a suburban-semi or a country estate, you could benefit from attending the forthcoming Garden and Landscape Designers Association International Garden Design Seminar on February 29 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood Park, Santry, Dublin.

One of the speakers is Sandro Cafolla, the founder and energy behind Design By Nature based in Carlow. Considered Ireland's foremost expert on wildflower seeds and the creation of wildflower meadows, his website Irishwildflowers.ie is a cornucopia of information on the subject. He is passionate about using native wildflower seeds and plugs to support and protect local wildlife and to create more climate-resilient landscapes.

His expertise in how to sow and maintain wildflower meadows makes him the go-to person in Ireland for local authorities and landscape designers.

Tickets for the seminar are available to purchase on GLDA.ie (GLDA members, pre-reg and friends €95, friend and one year membership €145, non-member €120, students €55).

So let's make 2020 the year to celebrate the best of Irish with a selection of native beauties in our gardens.

Top Tip

Take some caution if planning to cultivate foxgloves where there are curious children as ingesting it can be dangerous. It's a poisonous plant but problems of this sort are not common.

