Diarmuid Gavin: ‘Save some seed now to sow a meadow next spring’

Over the past few years, many gardeners have realised the ease of growing and the beauty and value that comes from sowing wildflower meadows from seed. What once seemed like a dark art for many is now becoming a new normal. Because some plants are simple to grow this way.

Not only can you sow a meadow, but as the summer draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to think about collecting seed from those beautiful flowers which have given such joy, or from other favourite plants.

Saving seed saves money while also being extremely satisfying and a quick way to propagate a large amount of plants when needed.

A seedling will be genetically different to its parent plant. This means when sowing seeds of a purple Aquilegia, it isn’t guaranteed that the offspring will be purple, especially if it grows near other Aquilegia of different colours.

Some plants, like sweet pea, will come true to their parents and the gamble is much less, so for that reason, they are an excellent plant to save your own seed from, particularly if there is a variety or colour you love.

Most seed is best saved and stored over the winter and sown the following spring when conditions are more favourable. Choose a dry day and simply place a paper bag over the seed head when you begin to see seed fall from it. If you take seed too early, it may not be ripe enough to germinate, so wait until the seed is ready to fall from the plant with the slightest touch.

Once the paper bag is over the seed head, simply close it around the stem and cut it. Then turn the seed head upside down and shake it to allow the seed to fall into the bag.

Sometimes it is worth leaving the seed in a cool, dry room for a few days to allow it to fully dry and the seed pods to open. You can then package the seed into paper envelopes, making sure to label carefully as you go. Paper is important as it breathes, and if it gets wet, it will dry out, unlike plastic bags which can often trap moisture and allow the seed to rot.

Foxgloves, astrantias, lupins, delphiniums and a huge range of other herbaceous plants can be treated in this way.

The seeds of a few plants are best sown green or fresh from the seed pods. These include hellebores and primroses. This means the seed will germinate instantly rather than drying out and going into dormancy for a year, or even longer in some cases!

Ideally, sow your seed next spring at the latest and don’t store them for too long. Some seeds can be planted this autumn. The benefit of sowing now or early autumn will be an earlier display next spring. This won’t be suitable for half-hardy or tender annuals, and even your hardy sowings may need some protection in very harsh winter.

Suitable candidates include lunaria (‘Honesty’), poppies, nigella (‘Love-in-a-Mist’), calendula, eschscholzia (‘Californian Poppy’), Ammi majus and cornflowers.

If in doubt about whether you can save and successfully grow the seed of a particular plant, the best advice is to simply do as advised above and give it a go. You’ll be amazed at how easily some plants germinate, and very soon you’ll have hundreds of plants to give away, or better still, to swap with another gardening friend!

Read More

Plant of the week

Trachelospermum jasminoides

Twitter

Email

Trachelospermum jasminoides

Trachelospermum jasminoides

Star Jasmine is producing profusions of sweet little white star-shaped flowers at the moment, which are highly scented. It’s a self-twining evergreen climber with attractive glossy dark green leaves. Plant in the sunshine on a south-facing sheltered wall.

Reader Q&A

Purple lavender

Twitter

Email

Purple lavender

I have a young, healthy clump of lavender that is growing too large for its present location. I would like to dig it out and divide it into tubs. When should I do this and should I prune it back?

Margaret

I wouldn’t recommend dividing lavender as it’s a shrub with a woody stem. You could try relocating the whole plant either into a pot or somewhere more suitable in spring. Lavender should be clipped after flowering, removing all of this year’s growth to keep it compact, but don’t cut back into old wood. You might consider growing a more compact variety for the present location, such as ‘Munstead’ lavender, which grows to around 45cm in height.

To propagate more plants, take cuttings. Now is a good time for this as you are looking for semi-ripe cuttings, ie. where the base of the cutting is hard while the tip is soft growth. Choose a non-flowering shoot and pull away from the main stem so you have a little bit of hardness which is called a “heel”. This heel is where the new roots will spring from. Insert cuttings into light, gritty soil.

Submit your gardening questions to Diarmuid via his Instagram @diarmuidgavin using the hashtag #weekendgarden