Diarmuid Gavin: My top 10 plants for easy growing with minimal care

Diarmuid Gavin

These little beauties don’t require a lot of care and can brighten up any garden.

Hardy geraniums

These flower prolifically in summer and work as ground cover, in pots or borders. ‘Rozanne’ is the current superstar with masses of deep violet-blue flowers.

This is a member of the mint family and has scented leaves and pale blue flowers. It will grow into a pleasing mound over summer.

These grasses can add structure, texture and interesting flowers to planting schemes, and require tidying dead foliage at season’s end.

These are great for instant impact and will look good all year round. Add a touch of class to your front door with a pair of these.

Laid-back perennials that are often both the first and last to flower, these start in spring and hanging on until autumn.

This is an evergreen low maintenance shrub and a good choice for shady areas. Lovely fragrant flowers followed by bright red berries.

Almost thrives on neglect and will do well on a poor soil, it needs an open sunny position and a hard cutting back.

This fills in gaps or acts as a quick screening hedge. Large open blooms in pink or white show in summer and persist into winter.

An overlooked but wonderfully useful plant, particularly in coastal areas where its thick leaves can withstand salt-laden winds.

Easy going, providing delightful mophead flowers for months from mid-summer on. Lots of varieties available but ‘Annabelle’ is the star.

