Diarmuid Gavin: How to grow water lilies in your garden pond

From dwarf varieties to flowers the size of a steering wheel, these aquatic plants have the wow factor

On a hot summer’s day, we gravitate to the sound and sight of water. Ponds in the garden have many functions — cooling, soothing and aesthetic — but perhaps their most important one is to provide a habitat for a variety of wildlife. It is a source of water for birds and a home for many species of insects, such as dragonflies, damselflies, beetles and backswimmers.