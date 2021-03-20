| 6.9°C Dublin

Diarmuid Gavin: How I got busy during a year in my own garden

 Being at home gave me the chance to make long-planned changes to my Wicklow plot 

Diarmuid Gavin in his garden in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, earlier this month. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Diarmuid Gavin&rsquo;s garden at his home at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Diarmuid Gavin in his garden last May. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Diarmuid Gavin in his garden in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, earlier this month. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Diarmuid Gavin with 'Arlene' the hen

Diarmuid Gavin&rsquo;s garden at his home at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Diarmuid Gavin&rsquo;s garden

Diarmuid Gavin in his garden last May. Photo: Frank McGrath

Diarmuid Gavin relaxing in his garden

Diarmuid Gavin&rsquo;s back garden

Up until last March, I had a distant relationship with my garden. From Monday to Friday, I worked abroad, not arriving home until 11.30-ish on a Friday night. I’d wander into the garden, barefoot and bleary-eyed, first thing Saturday morning, the dogs yapping at my ankles.

I’d look for what happened while I was away. What was growing, budding, flowering? And, just as importantly, what wasn’t? What did I need to do?

After a mug of strong coffee, I’d arm myself with a spade, secateurs or shears and fight my way into my Wicklow jungle, pulling weeds, digging out brambles and clearing areas for planting. At a ridiculously late hour I’d emerge, exhausted but inspired, aching but reborn, full of ideas for plants or new features. And then I’d do it all over again on Sunday.

