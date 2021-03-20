Diarmuid Gavin: How I got busy during a year in my own garden

Up until last March, I had a distant relationship with my garden. From Monday to Friday, I worked abroad, not arriving home until 11.30-ish on a Friday night. I’d wander into the garden, barefoot and bleary-eyed, first thing Saturday morning, the dogs yapping at my ankles.

I’d look for what happened while I was away. What was growing, budding, flowering? And, just as importantly, what wasn’t? What did I need to do?

After a mug of strong coffee, I’d arm myself with a spade, secateurs or shears and fight my way into my Wicklow jungle, pulling weeds, digging out brambles and clearing areas for planting. At a ridiculously late hour I’d emerge, exhausted but inspired, aching but reborn, full of ideas for plants or new features. And then I’d do it all over again on Sunday.

Our plot is 13 years old. And for much of that time, it was given over to swings, puppies, even a trampoline. That suited me fine: the sound of children playing in the garden was a joy. Planting could wait.

So it wasn’t until five years ago that I started to get really serious about the garden. And that’s when I began planting in earnest. My weekends were spent in garden centres and nurseries. My penchant was always for trees first: I managed to squeeze in about 60 altogether, as well as broad-leaved architectural species like canna, musa, cordyline and ornamental gingers.

Diarmuid Gavin's garden at his home at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Diarmuid Gavin's garden at his home at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

I loved the effect of sunlight at different times of day and was enchanted by how these large-leaved plants would dance in the warm light. I planted a forest of tree ferns and watched on as Geranium palmatum happily self-seeded under their canopy. Looking around, I decided I wanted less grass and more plants. So gradually I removed the three terraces of lawn.

And I’d no sooner start on a project when I’d dream up another. With my earpods in, I’d listen to Desert Island Discs and Graham Norton as I hacked, dug, mulched, weeded and watered.

And then came Covid-19.

Like everyone else, I was stuck at home from mid-March with nothing to do but garden. I started broadcasting an evening show over Instagram, offering advice and answering questions, and soon that turned into a television series.

It was called Gardening Together and filmed during lockdown at home with a tiny crew. The sun shone; I planted, took cuttings and developed new areas of the garden. But my favourite part was that I needed to deliver projects and had a deadline. Nothing better than a deadline to inspire progress.

Diarmuid Gavin in his garden last May. Photo: Frank McGrath

Diarmuid Gavin in his garden last May. Photo: Frank McGrath

So during the summer, I made a list of some of the things I’d like to achieve. The first was to create a Mediterranean-style terrace. Not a patio made from concrete slabs, nor a deck that turns into an ice rink, but a glorious rectangular space made from colourful encaustic cement tiles with a floral motif. I’ve waited for years to do this, and this summer we ended up with the perfect place to have morning coffee.

And then every new terrace needs to be turned into a garden. I sourced beautiful handmade Italian terracotta pots. I planted them up with trees, shrubs, bedding plants and tender perennials – in effect, a garden in a series of pots. Overflowing with clashing hues and in need of constant deadheading to encourage extra flowers, the combination of new terrace and colourful containers

was a joy.

Next came the hens. A visit to Ballymaloe 20 years ago convinced me that I wanted to keep hens, but at that stage I hadn’t been home long enough to clean out their coops, feed them and collect their eggs. This year, I was. So along came Mary Lou, Michelle and Arlene, three rescue hens who now have a Wicklow cluck, produced eggs from day one and add character to my jungle.

Diarmuid Gavin with 'Arlene' the hen

Diarmuid Gavin with 'Arlene' the hen

The final flourish was to clad the back of the house in timber and paint it candy pink. Odd? Definitely, but in those days when we could only dream of far-flung holidays, looking at the back of the house with the sun shining on this popping colour transported me instantly to the Florida Keys.

This year I’ve got more plans. I need a greenhouse, and I’ve often thought about vertical gardening. And, of course, you can never have enough tree ferns – there’s another forest to be planted!