Diarmuid Gavin: Get Valentine’s ready by showing your roses some love this February

From the best rose varieties to top pruning tips, here is my guide to these wonderfully fragrant florals

Salix gracilistyla &lsquo;Mount Aso&rsquo;: Japanese pink pussy willow Expand

Salix gracilistyla &lsquo;Mount Aso&rsquo;: Japanese pink pussy willow

Salix gracilistyla ‘Mount Aso’: Japanese pink pussy willow

Diarmuid Gavin

It’s Valentine’s Day next week and florists will be doing a roaring trade in roses. What may give more lasting pleasure, however, is a gift of a rose bush.

Roses are sometimes considered tricky, prone to disease, requiring complicated pruning and best left to experts. However, breeders have worked hard to produce disease-resistant varieties that won’t require spraying and with a little care, will reward you with beautiful blooms.

