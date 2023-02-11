Diarmuid Gavin: Get Valentine’s ready by showing your roses some love this February

It’s Valentine’s Day next week and florists will be doing a roaring trade in roses. What may give more lasting pleasure, however, is a gift of a rose bush.

Roses are sometimes considered tricky, prone to disease, requiring complicated pruning and best left to experts. However, breeders have worked hard to produce disease-resistant varieties that won’t require spraying and with a little care, will reward you with beautiful blooms.

The choice is dizzying, from colour to growth habit — do you want a standard bush, a climber or a rambler? If you like old-fashioned looking roses, choose from the David Austin range. My favourites? ‘Gertrude Jekyll’ is a beautiful pink rose with the most delicious scent that will revive memories of roses first smelt in childhood. I would also recommend ‘Zephirine Drouhin’, a thornless climbing rose with pink, highly fragrant flowers.

If blackspot and other diseases put you off roses, try ‘Roseraie de l’Hay’. It’s bred from Rosa rugosa, a large species shrub rose that is very vigorous and healthy. It is super fragrant with large magenta blooms that keep coming all summer long. The apple-green crinkly leaves never seem to succumb to any infections. Moreover, there is little pruning involved — if you have space, you just let it do its thing. You can tidy up a little bit after flowering but I like to let the ornamental hips form. It’s great mixed into a hedge and does well in coastal areas.

If a neighbour or friend has a rose you like the look of, you could ask permission to take a cutting. It’s called taking a hardwood cutting and is done in the dormant period which runs from November to March, so there’s still a bit of time to do this. Choose strong healthy shoots which are roughly the thickness of a pencil. Take up to a foot in length and using clean secateurs, make a sloping cut at the top to allow rainwater to run off and as a reminder which end is which. Pot up in gritty compost inserting two-thirds of the cutting into the compost. Pots can be left in a sheltered place outdoors, in a cold frame or unheated greenhouse but don’t let cuttings dry out. Buds will form along the buried stem and above ground and next autumn, you will be able to plant out in the garden where you would like it to flower.

If you have shrub roses, they will benefit from pruning now. Ideally, you want to reduce the overall size of a bush rose to less than a foot high. Any branches that look spindly, diseased or have died back can be removed entirely. Similarly, if there are new shoots at the base, you can remove some of the old ones completely. The rest can be cut back quite hard, ideally just above an outward-facing bud. This will encourage fresh growth come the spring.

There is a school of thought which believes you can prune roses just as efficiently using a chainsaw! While I’m not encouraging this method, it is in stark contrast to how nervous some of us are about pruning roses correctly. Don’t be — it’s better to have a go at some form of pruning rather than neglecting the rose completely. Use clean, sharp secateurs and equip yourself with good gardening gloves.

Roses are heavy feeders so they will feast on well-rotted manure — make sure to get some around the base of your plants to give them a boost for spring. Through the miracle of growth, they will soon turn it into the most elegant sweet-smelling blossoms.

Plant of the week

Salix gracilistyla 'Mount Aso': Japanese pink pussy willow

Salix gracilistyla 'Mount Aso': Japanese pink pussy willow

Salix gracilistyla ‘Mount Aso’: Japanese pink pussy willow

This is a relatively new variety of Salix, or willow, which has soft pretty pink catkins in late winter and early spring. Its compact size makes it suitable for smaller gardens. Coppice every other year in spring to stimulate fresh stems. Not a fussy shrub, it likes to be in the sun and moist soil. It will make a beautiful specimen for your winter garden and children will be beguiled as well by the soft pussy willows.

Gardening events

The annual Garden and Landscape Designer Association (GLDA) seminar 2023 titled ‘Letting Nature In — Listening to the rhythm of nature and capturing its essence in the designed landscape’, will take place on February 25, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin. The speakers are: Taina Suonio, Randal Plunkett of Dunsany Estate, Mary Reynolds and Barry Kavanagh, who will voice their thoughts on what gardens are now and what they should be in the future. Tickets are available to purchase online now at glda.ie.