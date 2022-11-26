Diarmuid Gavin: Garden gems that will thrive in winter

As we approach the end of November, the brightly-coloured autumnal foliage now lies on the ground, gently insulating the earth beneath as winter draws in. And yet there is still interest to be found in the garden. Evergreens stand firm, the green backbone of the garden and some, such as skimmias and hollies, look their best adorned with shiny red berries. Hellebores are also starting to flower once more and these stalwarts can maintain a floral presence in the garden right through winter. Cyclamens (above right) are the go-to bedding plants in the run-up to Christmas and it’s hard to beat their winning combination of marbled foliage and scarlet, cerise and white flowers.

Other gifts from nature are also waiting to be discovered, begging not to be removed in the end-of-year clear up. Physalis alkekengi looks its best late season when it’s finished flowering. Also known as the Chinese lantern plant, the seed is surrounded by wonderful orange-red papery bracts. These bright bracts even look good as they decay and become skeletonised.

Physalis is a favourite with flower arrangers who cut stems and hang them upside down for drying indoors. If you’d like to grow this herbaceous perennial, I’d recommend doing so in a container as it’s very invasive, being happy in most soils in sun or partial shade. The fruit is toxic so one to avoid if you have pets or children.

Cynara cardunculus, or the ornamental artichoke, can grow to heights of around two metres in summer. Now the leaves are curling up and the flowers have gone to seed — they make the most dramatic garden sculptures in winter,so leave them standing. Alliums also shine on as their seeds burst out of their firework flower heads. They look great and are surprisingly robust when dry. Plant the larger flower globes of allium cristophii for greater effect.

Grasses and sedges add texture and volume to winter borders. Their arching leaves dry out and turn yellow, but hold their shape so that they are perfect against evergreen shrubs and hedges. Enjoy them, but remember to cut them down to ground level in spring, before any new growth appears, to avoid having to clean out the dead leaves in summer.

Bark is often overlooked as a consideration when you plant a garden, but comes into its own in the dead of winter. The silver birch with its wonderful white peeling bark provides focus and illumination. Prunus serrula, or the Tibetan cherry tree, has plenty of white blossoms in spring, but is most often grown for its glorious coppery brown new bark that is revealed when the old bark has peeled. It is so glossy that it looks as if it has been polished to a high gleam.

Acer griseum is extremely slow-growing and is an ideal garden tree. It is known as the paperbark maple as its chestnut-coloured bark flakes away gradually to reveal a deep orange to red bark underneath. This tree is also blessed with an outstanding colour change where the whole crown turns a dark crimson red in autumn.

Dogwoods reveal their hidden beauty at this time of year and add some fire to the winter garden with their vibrant stems. Midwinter fire is one of the most dazzling varieties — it sheds its leaves in autumn to reveal colourful bare stems, yellow at the base, turning orange and finally red at the tips. An easy-care shrub, it will do well in most soils but plant in full sunshine for best effect. Prune back hard in spring to encourage fresh shoots and this will ensure the colour is rich next winter.

Plant of the week

Arbutus unedo (strawberry tree)

Another interesting winter treasure — observe the strawberry like fruit on the tree. As the fruit are formed from last year’s flowers, you will often find fruit and flowers at the same time. Combined with an interesting growth habit, these trees make great specimens and would be a wonderful tree to plant for an anniversary or some suchcelebration. They are slow enough growing and contain a combination of the familiar and the exotic — evergreen glossy green leaves, a light mahogany coloured luxurious bark, and white urn-shaped flowers which turn into such unusual fruit.

Reader Q&A

I have a magnolia which is looking a bit messy and out of shape – is it OK to prune the branches to make it more compact for the space it’s in?

David

It’s generally not recommended to prune magnolia. Left to their own devices and planted with enough space, they should form a good shape naturally. However, if you think yours is in need of attention, there is no harm in doing some gentle pruning. If it’s evergreen, wait until the spring to do it, after it has flowered. Deciduous magnolia will fare better being pruned during mid-summer to early autumn so it’s probably too late now that we are in early winter. Aim to remove a few branches rather than trimming all round — this way you are more likely to retain a natural shape to your tree.

​Submit your gardening questions to Diarmuid via his Instagram @diarmuidgavin using the hashtag #weekendgarden